Run. Or maybe sit down by the nearest device you can reach with an internet connection, because Fox has just released the first trailer for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. The movie serves as both a sequel to Prometheus and a prequel to the original Alien, but this appears to be much more of a blood relative to the original sci-fi thriller.

Fox apparently feels very confident about this movie, as they probably should at this point. They recently released the first poster for Alien: Covenant, which boasted the very simple tagline "run," and featured a Xenomorph cloaked in shadow, but just visible enough to inspire a few nightmares, along with equal amounts of excitement. Following the debut of the poster, the studio decided to give us the trailer we've all been waiting for. Not only that, but the studio was so confident in Alien: Covenant that they decided to bump up the release of the movie by nearly three months, which means it will now be dropping in May, instead of on August 4, 2017. That puts it right in the heart of the summer movie season.

Alien: Covenant marks a return to the Alien franchise, it appears in a much more proper way, for director Ridley Scott. He helmed the original Alien, which was released in 1979 and remains one of the most respected and beloved sci-fi movies ever made. He returned to the franchise in 2012 for Prometheus, but the movie was met with mixed reception from fans and critics and didn't have as much connective tissue to the original as many expected. The poster and title alone for Alien: Covenant promises that this movie will not be a repeat of Prometheus. This first trailer should also offer fans some more assurance.

It is pretty rare for a movie studio to bump up the release for a movie by three months, but not all that long ago it was revealed by Michael Fassbender that Ridley Scott already had a cut of the movie ready. Assuming Alien: Covenant didn't need significant reshoots, which certainly seems like the case, it actually makes sense for Fox to want to release the movie sooner rather than later. If the movie is done, why wait? Not only will fans get to see the movie earlier, but it will now be positioned for a primetime summer release. It will be competing with Annabelle 2 and the new Baywatch movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, but that shouldn't be a problem. It seems hard to believe either of those movies will be competing for the same audience as Alien: Covenant, so Fox may be looking at a major hit here, assuming the movie delivers on the promise.

Most of the crew didn't make it out of Prometheus alive, so the only returning characters for this next entry will be Michael Fassbender as David (as well as another android named Walter) and Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth, but she isn't expected to have a huge role in the movie. The rest of the new cast includes Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and Billy Crudup. This movie may have put Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 on hold, but it seems like that may have been worth it, at least for now. Alien: Covenant is set for release on May 19, 2017. Be sure to check out the first trailer for yourself below.