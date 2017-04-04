20th Century Fox debuted a new TV spot for Alien: Covenant, which aired during the NCAA men's basketball national championship game on CBS last night. This brief 15-second video didn't feature much new footage, but it included the hashtag #emohemekat, which, when reversed is #takemehome. Fans who searched for this hashtag on Instagram came across an extended version of of this TV spot, featuring the 1971 John Denver song Take Me Home, Country Roads, and a thrilling nod to Prometheus that should get fans excited. If that weren't enough, we even have a new poster featuring Katherine Waterston's Daniels coming face to face with a terrifying Xenomorph.

It has long been confirmed that Alien: Covenant takes place 10 years after the events of director Ridley Scott's 2012 sci-fi prequel Prometheus, with Michael Fassbender returning to reprise his role as the android David. The only other surviving member of the Prometheus expedition was Noomi Rapace's Elizabeth Shaw, and there have been various reports claiming that she's in the movie, while others claimed that her character isn't returning. This extended TV spot, which debuted on the Instagram handle "emoh_em_ekat" features a scene where Daniels spots a set of dog tags from Weyland Corp that read E. Shaw.

While we don't actually see Noomi Rapace's Elizabeth Shaw, once these dogtags are discovered, the Covenant crew, which includes Katherine Waterston's Daniels, Amy Seimetz's Faris and Demian Bichir's unnamed character, notice a holographic video display, with a figure sitting in the center, who is most likely Elizabeth Shaw. This scene, paired with the cryptic John Denver song, appears to be a message to the Covenant crew, with Elizabeth Shaw asking this expedition to take her home to Earth.

Earlier today, 20th Century Fox also announced that Alien Day is coming on April 26, a reference to the iconic planet LV-426. Fans will be able to take part in a Q&A event that will be live-streamed from the 20th Century Fox lot in Los Angeles, and Regal Cinemas will also bring both the iconic 1979 classic Alien and the 2012 prequel Prometheus back to theaters for one night only, which will also include special content from Alien: Covenant. Fans can also participate in online trivia challenges, with new questions being posted every 4 minutes and 26 seconds, along with fan art contests.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus, and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Take a look at the new TV spot, the extended TV spot and the new poster from Alien: Covenant, arriving in theaters May 19.