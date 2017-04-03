Ridley Scott's latest addition to the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant, is coming out next month and that means the marketing campaign is about to ramp up in a big way. Fox decided to capitalize on the many viewers who were tuning in to see The Walking Dead season 7 finale by releasing three brand new TV spots for Alien: Covenant. They are brief, but they pack a serious punch and have some very great and telling shots from the highly-anticipated Prometheus sequel turned Alien prequel.

20th Century Fox was kind enough to released all three of the new Alien: Covenant spots online after they aired, which are named appropriately Run, Pray and Hide. Everything we have seen so far leads us to believe that this movie will be a return-to-form for the franchise, akin to the original Alien, which means that there will probably be a lot of running, a lot of hiding and at least some praying, when all else fails. Since none of these characters ever appeared in the Alien franchise outside of this movie, we can guess that whole lot is going to fail thir mission in Alien: Covenant, to the delight of the viewer. Here is the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant.

"Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition."

As far as the spots go, even though they are very brief, they do offer quite a few new looks at the alien creatures we will be seeing in the movie. Some of these shots have been featured in previous trailers, but there are definitely some great shots, one of a creature we know to be called a Neomorph, seemingly in its later stages of development. The creature seems very capable of making sure at least some of the Covenant crewmembers are not alive by the end of the movie. There are also a couple of very good shots in the videos that feature what appear to be fully-formed Xenomorphs. Something that was very much absent from Prometheus.

There are definitely those who have come around to Prometheus, but there are also plenty of people who wanted a little something different from that movie. Alien: Covenant looks to be much more in line with what a lot of those people were hoping for. Ridley Scott has already revealed that this is the second part in a new trilogy that will take us up to the event of the original Alien and, assuming that goes well, he has plans for another trilogy beyond that. If these movies are good, fans aren't likely to complain.

The Alien: Covenant cast includes, in addition to Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and is set for release on May 19. Be sure to check out the brand new TV spots for yourself below.