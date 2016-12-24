To coincide with the birth of Christ, 20th Century Fox is unleashing the first trailer for Alien: Covenant on Christmas Day, The allegory couldn't be more apparent, as the story sets android David up as a Jesus type figure alone in the cosmos visited by a wayward space craft. Today, we get the trailer teaser, which uses some iconic Alien imagery to sell this big unveiling home.

Director Ridley Scott is selling his latest foray into the world of Xenomorphs as a true prequel to his original 1979 space thriller Alien, and that couldn't be more apparent than from what we've already seen. The first poster featured a slightly new take on the iconic monster. We've seen photos that tease a very familiar hallway and the afterbirth of a chestburster. Now we get the first footage, which shows an Alien egg hatching, about to unleash hell on a very unlucky group of individuals.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in this second chapter of the Prometheus saga, and it will connect directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world -- whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Michael Fassbender's David is one of the few returning characters from Prometheus, giving connective tissue to the world of that film and the Alien franchise. He plays the former android crew member of the Prometheus, who was just a head when we last saw him, being carried away by Noomi Rapace's Elizabeth Shaw. Fassbender is actually playing two characters in this movie, the second of which may or may not be friendly.

We got our first look at Michael Fassbender's Walter yesterday with an image that showed the barefoot robot sitting at a grand piano. He is an assistant to the crew on the Covenant ship. But we shouldn't let his angelic presence fool us. About the movie, Michael Fassbender has called it "really, really scary." And we're sure that has a lot to do with Walter and David. Will the former sacrifice his body for the later? We think that might be in the cards.

Alien: Covenant stars Katherine Waterston, who has been rumored to play Ripley's mother in Alien: Covenant. The character certainly draws comparisons to Sigourney Weaver's iconic space heroine. Waterson wouldn't comment on her character Daniels being Ripley's mom, but she did offer new details. Here's what she had to say, when asked about Daniels' comparison to Ripley.

"These are things you actively don't think about until you get interview to remind you that you should be pissing yourself. Unlike Sigourney in Alien, [Daniels] is in a survival mode of sorts from the beginning. She's not the captain, but she's a natural leader so in times of crisis she falls into that position quite easily."

Alien: Covenant also stars Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo and Callie Hernandez. Ridley Scott is directing from a script by Jack Paglen, Michael Green and John Logan. Take a look at the first footage courtesy of 20th Century Fox. The movie arrives on May 19, 2017.