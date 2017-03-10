Twentieth Century Fox's much anticipated, action-thriller, Alien: Covenant, hitting theaters May 19th, marks visionary director Ridley Scott's return to the universe he created. Continuing to enthrall fans, Fox has tapped Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to be the official CPU/GPU partner for Alien: Covenant and today will release its branded short, "Meet Walter" that stars Michael Fassbender as his character Walter. As the centerpiece of the #MeetWalter campaign, this short introduces Walter, the latest synthetic android with intelligence powered by AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), RyzenTM and RadeonTM processors, and manufactured by the film's fictional corporation Weyland-Yutani.

The short, conceived by Ridley Scott and AMD, produced by RSA Films with technology partner AMD and directed by Luke Scott, showcases Walter as the world's most advanced synthetic companion, created to serve and designed to help achieve a better human experience with intelligence. As part of the campaign, a limited-edition poster debuts online and at SXSW, plus a Twitter activation allows users to tweet #MeetWalter to receive a personalized video autoreply from Walter. Here's what Alien: Covenant director Ridley Scott had to say about this short film in a statement.

"Partnering with AMD, one of the world's leading technology companies, for our film's 'Meet Walter' campaign aligned perfectly with our vision of the incredible potential of AI that Michael so wonderfully brings to life through Alien: Covenant's Walter. In AMD we have a partner at the forefront of developing and implementing artificially intelligent technologies, showcasing where the future of AI may well be heading. Bringing AMD into our longstanding collaboration with 20th Century Fox on the Alien films is inspiring and exciting."

Alien: Covenant follows the crew of a colony ship bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy that discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. The ensemble cast includes Michael Fassbender (The X-Men Franchise), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous) and Danny McBride (The Angry Birds Movie). Here's what Zachary Eller, AMD Senior Vice-President, Marketing Partnerships, had to say in his statement.

"AMD is at the forefront of advancements in AI, machine learning and at developing technologies which are used every day. Given their amelioration in these technologies, we knew this was the perfect partnership for our film."

The supporting cast also includes Demian Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Noomi Rapace and James Franco. In addition to directing, Ridley Scott serves as producer along with Mark Huffman, Michael Schaefer, David Giler and Walter Hill. The screenplay is by John Logan and Dante Harper from a story by Jack Paglen and Michael Green. Here's what AMD's Jim Anderson, SVP & GM Computing & Graphics Business Group, had to say in his statement.

"Once we saw the great connection between Alien: Covenant, the 'Meet Walter' short and AMD processor technologies, including AMD SenseMI technologies in our new Ryzen processors, and our Radeon Instinct accelerators, this technology collaboration with 20th Century Fox and Luke Scott was one we couldn't resist."

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies, the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD website, blog, and Facebook and Twitter pages.