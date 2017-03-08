Fox just won't stop with the Alien: Covenant teases. Now that the marketing train is moving on the next installment of the Alien franchise, it is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. The latest sneak peek at Ridley Scott's upcoming follow-up to Prometheus introduces us to Michael Fassbender's new android named Walter. It is short, cryptic and enough to raise some eyebrows.

20th Century Fox uploaded the clip recently and it teases that a longer video in which we will "meet Walter" will be released on Friday. This very brief clip, which appears to be a preview of that forthcoming video, gives us a little sense of Walter, mostly his voice. It is noticeably different from David, the android he played in Prometheus. It is said that he will be playing both roles in this upcoming movie, but given what happened to David we can assume that the bulk of his responsibilities will be related to Walter in Alien: Covenant. More Michael Fassbender is always a good thing. Since Ridley Scott recently said that he could be making as many as six more Alien movies, we could be seeing even more Michael Fassbender androids in the future. Audiences aren't likely to complain if that winds up being the case.

"Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition."

One of the most interesting bits from this video for die-hard fans of the Alien franchise was the decision to include the Weyland-Yutani Corp. logo toward the end. For those who may not know, Weyland-Yutani Corp. is the company responsible for the missions depicted in the Alien series and as we know, those missions have not gone well. Paul Reiser's character from Aliens is a prime example of how scummy Weyland-Yutani Corp. can be. So the fact that Walter will be linked to the corporation isn't super surprising, but given the shady history, it is reasonable to suspect that Walter might not be the Covenant crew's best friend.

In terms of what we might see in this bigger video about Walter on Friday, it may not even be actual footage from the movie. Before releasing the second trailer for Alien: Covenant, Fox released a short prologue for the movie that showed the crew before going into cryosleep. That prologue won't actually be in the movie (even though a small chunk was used in the latest Alien trailer, but it was a good way to give us a sense for these characters without having to give away too much. It is possible that this Walter video will be something similar. A video designed strictly for the purposes of marketing that won't be in Alien: Covenant. We'll have to wait and see what Fox has planned for us on Friday.

The cast for Alien: Covenant includes, in addition to Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and is set to unleash its Neomorphs on May 19. Be sure to check out the brand new clip for yourself below.