It has been nearly five years since we have seen a movie from the Alien franchise in theaters, and a whole lot longer since we have seen a truly great entry in the legendary sci-fi series. That looks like it all may change this summer when Alien: Covenant scares its way into theaters, a movie that has inspired a lot of confidence and hope in fans up to this point. Now we have some brand new footage from the movie, giving us a new look at the latest Alien entry.

Fox debuted this new footage during the latest episode of FX's Legion. It is a 4-minute prologue from the movie that features James Franco and Danny McBride. While it may not be a trailer, this may actually be better in some sense. It is actually the official prologue to Alien: Covenant, which introduces the crew of the mission as they gather for a final meal before entering cryosleep. We get to see Michael Fassbender's new android Walter interacting with Daniels (Katherine Waterston) as well as our first footage of Branson (James Franco), who isn't looking so great. The crew then begins to party a bit before reminiscing about what they'll miss during their cryo sleep. The clip may not feature any actual alien action, but there is a nice little scare. Plus, we get a great sense of these new characters, which was something that was a little less clear in the first teaser.

The studio announced that they would be dropping the exclusive new look at Alien: Covenant by releasing a new photo from the movie, which showed the entire crew of the Covenant ship for the first time. It also provided us with our first look at James Franco in the movie, who is rumored to be playing the husband of Katherine Waterston's character. There are even rumors suggesting that the two may wind up being the parents of Sigourney Weaver's character Ripley, who was the main character of the first four Alien movies. As we see in this footage, it does look like Waterston's character is indeed pregnant.

Director Ridley Scott is making his welcomed return to the Alien franchise with Alien Covenant. The movie serves as both a sequel to 2012's Prometheus and a prequel to the original Alien. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Outside of this new footage, the studio had only released one other teaser for the movie, which debuted in late December and delivered in a big way. The lead up to that first Alien: Covenant trailer was quite a bit more elaborate, with a series of mysterious photos and number sequences appearing on social media prior to the eventual release of the video. The teaser was incredibly well-received and got everyone even more excited for the follow up to Prometheus, which was a movie that didn't quite live up to expectations. This time around, things seem to be different. Fox has put the Aliens we all know and love right at the center of their marketing campaign, which started with the first, very simple poster that featured a Xenomorph shrouded in shadow, boasting the simple yet effective tagline, "run." The studio also bumped the release date for Alien: Covenant up by nearly three months from August to May. That would imply they feel very good about what Ridley Scott was able to do this time around.

The cast for this new entry in the Alien franchise includes Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco. Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is set for release on May 19. Be sure to check out the brand new look at the movie for yourself below.