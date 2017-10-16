Florida has a United Stated senator who has flown on the Space Shuttle, and now congressional candidate from Miami, Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, claims that she has been to outer space as well, but she wasn't brought there by NASA. Rodriguez Aguilera claims that a crew of aliens abducted her when she was a child and that the extraterrestrials taught her a lot about Earth, which might just make her the best republican woman for the job. 59-year-old Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera is an entrepreneur running to replace retiring Miami Republican Representative, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, a former councilwoman in Doral, Florida who announced her candidacy in August 2016, said that the aliens were reminiscent of the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. She also claimed that she learned several interesting facts during her encounters with the aliens, including that the world's "energy center" is in Africa and that a popular limestone tourist attraction in Miami-Dade County called Coral Castle is actually an ancient Egyptian pyramid. Who would have thought? Rodriguez Aguilera was just 7-years old when she was abducted, but she remembers everything vividly and claims that she is still in contact with her extraterrestrial advisors.

There were three blond, big-bodied beings, two females and one male, that visited her when she was 7-years old and have communicated telepathically with her several times in her life, Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera claims. They didn't look like what we normally think of when we think of aliens, but instead reminded her of two humanoid looking reporters dressed in party attire. Apparently, a giant quartz rock controlled the ship that was totally unlike any of our boring ships here on Earth. Rodriguez Aguilera said the aliens chatted with her about "a series of things that would happen."

The impending alien invasion was warned less than 2 weeks ago in Casper, Wyoming by a drunken time traveler who may or may not have been abducted by the same aliens. The drunken time traveler warned of a 2018 invasion and Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera may be holding out on the information for the campaign trail. She could wait to pull the alien invasion card until the very last minute if the campaign doesn't end up going in her favor. She does know things that most are not privy to.

Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera could be in for a rough fight since the blue-tilting district has a new found Democratic stance as of late. But, Rodriguez Aguilera does have some friends in high (not that high) places. Rodriguez Aguilera's son-in-law is Vice President Mike Pence's deputy chief of staff, and her daughter is a former Hispanic outreach director for the Republican National Committee. Add that all in with her friends from really high places and she just may be able to win the seat in Congress. You can check out some more of an interview with Bettina Rodriguez Lopez and her alien experiences courtesy of the Miami Herald.