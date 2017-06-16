The negativity surrounding the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me continues as Tupac's long-time pal Jada Pinkett Smith bashes the movie's portrayal of their friendship. The biopic has been criticized for being too surface level and for not digging into what made Tupac who he really was. Movieweb's Julian Roman calls the movie a "Wikipedia biopic," while declaring that the movie lacks depth. In other words, long time fans of 'Pac aren't going to learn anything new unless its fabricated', which unfortunately was the case for life long friend of Tupac, Pinkett Smith.

Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to air her grievances over her portrayal in All Eyez on Me. Pinkett explains.

"The reimagining of my relationship with Pac has been deeply hurtful."

Further in Pinkett Smith's tweet storm this morning she goes on to correct some of the fallacies depicted in the biopic. Read what she had to say below.

"Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book."

Jada Pinkett went even further to correct the biopic about the way they said goodbye. She says this.

"Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for L.A. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his music career."

It should be noted that most biopics are littered with dramatic inaccuracies to help push a narrative along and were more than likely there for that reason, not to intentionally hurt someone's feelings. Pinkett Smith and Tupac met back in the 80s at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland where Tupac majored in poetry and jazz while Pinkett Smith majored in dance and theater. The two were very close and Pinkett Smith claims that Tupac was like a brother to her during the course of their friendship. It's understandable why Jada Pinkett Smith would be upset to see such blatant lies up on the screen after her lifelong relationship with 'Pac.

A biopic on one of the most famous rappers in history was bound to hit a few snags. Straight Outta Compton benefitted from having input from all surviving members of the group, but that's not to say that it's an entirely true depiction of the facts as they actually happened. Nobody went to Eazy E's funeral except for Yella and the great Detroit after concert arrest wasn't as malicious as it's portrayed in the movie and Eazy E didn't die a poor man, living in an apartment either. But those embellishments are arguably what helped the movie tell a story. Never let the truth get in the way of a good story...

Pinkett Smith went out of her way to compliment actors Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham saying that they both "did a beautiful job with what you were given" and also thanked the actors for bringing "so much heart and spirit to your roles."

All Eyez on Me is currently in theaters and has a 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 78% of viewers enjoying the movie. Fans looking for a deeper look into Tupac's life would be better off a) listening the man's music and b) checking out Steve McQueen's upcoming official documentary on the rapper. No release date is set, but expect more news to soon. In the meantime, you can read Pinkett Smith's tweets below.

