Now that Lionsgate has picked up the highly-anticipated Tupac biopic entitled All Eyez on Me, the studio has finally rolled out the first poster. With the debut of this poster, a new trailer could be just around the corner, as we get closer to the June 16 release, the same date that would have been Tupac Shakur's 46th birthday. After years and years of development, the iconic rapper's story is finally ready to be told on the big screen.

The film chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records and his imprisonment. Against insurmountable odds, Shakur rose to become a cultural icon whose career and persona both continue to grow long after his passing. The title of the film is also the title of Tupac Shakur's fourth album, and the last one to be released before he was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Tupac sold over 75 million records worldwide, with his All Eyez On Me album itself accounting for 10 million record sales. The iconic rapper started his career as a backup dancer, DJ and MC for Digital Underground, before going solo with his first album 2Pacalypse Now in 1991. He went on to release Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. in 1993 and Me Against the World in 1995, before the double album All Eyez On Me was released in February 1996, which represented two albums of his three-album deal with the controversial Death Row Records. On April 7, 2017 Tupac Shakur will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The cast is lead by newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the role of Tupac Shakur, marking his featuring film debut. Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) stars as the rapper's mother, Afeni Shakur, a noted activist and Black Panther member, with Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as Jada Pinkett, who became close friends with Tupac while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts. The cast also includes Dominic Santana (Mr. Right) as Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, Jamal Woolard reprising his role as Biggie Smalls from the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious, Keith Robinson (Dreamgirls) as Atron Gregory and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as Leila Steinberg.

All Eyez On Me is produced by Morgan Creek's James G. Robinson and David Robinson along with Program Pictures' LT Hutton for Lionsgate. The film is directed by Benny Boom, written by Jeremy N. Haft & Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian. This biopic will have plenty of competition on June 16, going up against Pixar's animated sequel Cars 3 and Sony's Rock That Body starring Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon. Take a look at the new poster for All Eyez on Me below, as we await the new trailer.