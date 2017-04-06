With the June 16 release date just a few months away, CodeBlack Entertainment has debuted a new trailer for the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me. This sneak peek comes just one day before the late rapper will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. This biopic has certainly had its ups and downs through the development process, but the final product could end up being one of the most talked-about movies of the year, centering on the iconic rapper, who would have turned 46 years old on the exact day this biopic will be released.

We first reported on this Tupac biopic way back in 2011, when Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven) signed on to direct, but he eventually parted ways with the project. John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood) signed on to direct in 2014, but he left a year later, with Carl Franklin (Out of Time) coming aboard to replace him. In late 2015, Benny Boom (Next Day Air) came aboard to direct, which is when the biopic finally started coming together. As you can see in this trailer from CodeBlack Entertainment, this drama gives fans a glimpse into Tupac Shakur's life that fans haven't seen before.

The film chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records and his imprisonment. Against insurmountable odds, Shakur rose to become a cultural icon whose career and persona both continue to grow long after his passing. The title of the film is also the title of Tupac Shakur's fourth album, and the last one to be released before he was shot and killed in Las Vegas in September 1996. More than 20 years later, his case has still not been solved.

Tupac sold over 75 million records worldwide, with his All Eyez On Me album itself accounting for 10 million record sales. The iconic rapper started his career as a backup dancer, DJ and MC for Digital Underground, before going solo with his first album 2Pacalypse Now in 1991. He went on to release Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. in 1993 and Me Against the World in 1995, before the double album All Eyez On Me was released in February 1996, which represented two albums of his three-album deal with the controversial Death Row Records.

The cast is lead by newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the role of Tupac Shakur, marking his featuring film debut. Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) stars as the rapper's mother, Afeni Shakur, a noted activist and Black Panther member, with Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as Jada Pinkett, who became close friends with Tupac while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts. The cast also includes Dominic Santana (Mr. Right) as Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, Jamal Woolard reprising his role as Biggie Smalls from the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious, Keith Robinson (Dreamgirls) as Atron Gregory and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as Leila Steinberg. Benny Boom directs from a script written by Jeremy N. Haft & Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian. Take a look at the new trailer for All Eyez on Me below, as we get closer and closer to this long-awaited biopic.