All eyes should probably be on this brand new teaser trailer for Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. The studio has just released an official sneak peek at All Eyez on Me, which is going to be hitting theaters in a few months. We haven't seen too much in terms of marketing for this drama. It looks like that may be changing, because while this trailer may not be long, it packs a serious punch.

Lionsgate released the new teaser trailer for All Eyez on Me today ahead of the release, which is scheduled for this summer. The video opens with Tupac getting a crowd riled up before a show, which is abruptly interrupted by a shot of FBI agents breaking into his home. The teaser then goes on to showcase the odds that were stacked against Tupac as a black man growing up in America, via some voiceover by his mom. We also see shots of Biggie Smalls (Jamal Woolard) and the very end of the trailer teases the tragic and untimely death of Tupac Shakur in 1996. He died at the age of 25 after he was shot down as he was driving away from a Mike Tyson boxing match on September 7, 1996. This preview is brief, but it is very effective nonetheless.

All Eyez On Me, which is named after Tupac's fourth and final studio album that sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, is said to chronicle the life of the famous 90s rapper. It will cover his rise to superstardom as a pioneering hip-hop artist, as well as his rocky period with Death Row Records and his time in prison, which is alluded to in this teaser. The movie should also benefit from the rapper's upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is taking place on April 7, just a couple of months prior to the release date for the Tupac movie.

Though Tupac Shakur is one of the most popular and influential artists of all-time, All Eyez on Me has had a slightly rocky journey in getting made. Training Day director Antoine Fuqua was originally tapped for the project back in 2011, but he eventually left. And then it was John Singleton who took over. Unfortunately, he also wound up departing the project and in the end, it was Benny Boom, known for directing a ton of hip-hop music videos, who finally took over. Based on this trailer, that may have been the best choice.

The movie stars newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur, who looks eerily similar to the late rapper. The cast also includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, Jamal Woolard and Lauren Cohan. All Eyez on Me is set for release on June 16, a date which will mark what would have been Tupac's 46th birthday. Be sure to check out the brand new teaser trailer for yourself below.