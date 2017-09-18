Rediscover the world with Blake Lively in a new trailer from Open Road Films' All I See Is You, which hits theaters on October 27. Starring Lively alongside Jason Clarke, Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O'Reilly and Wes Chatham, this new thriller shows the unraveling of a perfect marriage after a woman regains her sight. Along with the trailer, we also have new images from this harrowing thriller that shows how marriage isn't everything it's cracked up to be.

Gina (Blake Lively) and husband James (Jason Clarke) have an almost perfect marriage. After being blinded as a child in a nearly fatal car crash that claimed her parent's lives, Gina depends on James to be her eyes-a dependence that appears to solidify their passionate relationship. She sees her world in her own vivid imagination with help from James' descriptions. Despite her disability, the two enjoy a colorful existence in Bangkok, Thailand where James works in insurance and Gina explores life in a foreign country.

It seems the only real hardship this loving couple faces is difficulty conceiving a child but when Gina is given the opportunity to have a corneal transplant and regains her vision, their life and relationship are upended. Gina now sees the world with a new sense of wonder and independence which James finds threatening. It is only when Gina suddenly begins to lose her sight again that she finally realizes the disturbing reality of their marriage and their lives. The trailer debuted on the Open Road Films YouTube channel.

Marc Forster directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sean Conway, with the director also producing alongside Craig Baumgarten, Michael Selby and Jillian Kugler. This movie marks the first feature for Marc Forster in four years, following the 2013 zombie blockbuster World War Z, starring Brad Pitt. The director will not be coming back for the sequel, World War Z 2, with David Fincher confirmed to direct the follow-up back in June. Marc Forster has been keeping busy on the small screen though, serving as a producer and director on Amazon Studios' Hand of God. He is currently filming Christopher Robin for Disney, which stars Ewan McGregor as an adult version of the title character, from the Winnie the Pooh stories.

Open Road Film has set an October 27 release date for All I See Is You, which puts it up against Lionsgate's long-awaited Saw franchise sequel Jigsaw, Paramount's dark crime comedy Suburbicon and Universal's drama Thank You For Your Service. It also comes a week after the busiest weekend of the year, with five new releases such as Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Sony's Only The Brave, PureFlix's Same Kind of Different as Me, Universal's The Snowman and Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. It will also come a week before Marvel's highly-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok and STX Entertainment's A Bad Moms Christmas. Take a look at the new trailer and photos for All I See Is You below.