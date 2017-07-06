Three years ago, one of the worst and ultimately best things happened to the Spider-Man franchise. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a colossal failure on a great many levels, but the degree of that failure ultimately led to Sony finally making a deal with Marvel Studios to allow Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Spider-Man: Homecoming about to arrive in theaters and with the early word being insanely positive, it almost makes The Amazing Spider-Man 2 seem worth it. Almost. But the Honest Trailer is a sobering reminder of just how bad this movie is.

The folks over at Screen Junkies have finally decided that, given the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it's time to give The Amazing Spider-Man 2 the Honest Trailers treatment. And they pulled absolutely no punches. Including making some pretty hilarious but definitely insensitive jokes about Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) getting her spine snapped. Though, the jokes are a reminder that this movie wasted the "Death of the Stacy's" storyline, which is to this day one of the most beloved and impactful Spider-Man comic book stories ever told.

As one would imagine, the Honest Trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 takes plenty of shots at the overly bloated plot, the ridiculous amount of villains, the failed universe building and Jamie Foxx's still very confusing Electro. But there is also some praise mixed in for Andrew Garfield's performance, which is probably deserved. The dude is an Oscar-caliber actor these days and his performance is very much overshadowed by an otherwise bloated movie. A good actor shouldn't be blamed for the sins of the movie he's in. But alas, that's this movie's Peter Parker.

To that point, this movie is oddly filled with super talented actors. Sally Field plays Aunt May. Who messes that up? Jamie Foxx had an Oscar at the time and Emma Stone has one now. Plus, Felicity Jones is in this for a hot second and Dane Dehaan feels like a good actor who keeps showing up in the wrong movies. And let's not forget Paul Giamatti's very bizarre Rhino that bookends this disaster. Sony really had no idea what they were doing. That much is clear in looking back at this through the eyes of an Honest Trailer.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 holds a very poor 52 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rivaled in poor quality perhaps only by Spider-Man 3. The movie made $708 million worldwide and, that may sound like a lot, but when you consider that Sony was trying to set up a whole cinematic universe, that is not the right way to kick things off. Let us never forget they were considering an Aunt May solo movie. Still, if it took this truly bad movie to get Tom Holland's Spidey in the MCU, it may have been worth it. Be sure to check out the Honest Trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for yourself below.