Director Marc Webb has revealed what his plans were for the ill-fated The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which eventually became the rebooted Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony was relying on the series reboot to launch their Spidey universe and had high hopes for the second installment of The Amazing Spider-Man with Webb at the helm and starring Andrew Garfield. In fact, it was announced that Webb would officially be returning to direct the final movie in the proposed trilogy before the second installment even hit theaters, but as fate would have it, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 turned out to be panned by critics and fans alike and didn't do as well as Sony would have liked at the box office.

Sony scrapped any idea of a third movie happening with Marc Webb and Andrew Garfield and set its sights on rebooting the series once again, but this time in partnership with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The result was Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland with the help of Robert Downey Jr. and his considerable muscle from the MCU. Homecoming has done better domestically than both of Marc Webb's Spider-Man movies, but in another interesting twist, has done the worst internationally since the very first Spider-Man movie in 2002 thus far.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Marc Webb discussed what the third Amazing Spider-Man would have been like. In addition, the director mentioned that there were talks about the Sinister Six coming out before the third movie as well. As it turns out, Chris Cooper would have returned as Norman Osborn for the third installment, but as Green Goblin this time around in a pretty interesting manner. Webb explains.

"Yeah, we were talking about the Sinister Six. They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did the third one. But I wanted...Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin. We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman. We had some notions about how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far ahead when we started building in those things. But it was a fun exercise. I look back very fondly on those days."

Although Webb said that he had no regrets about the way that the movies came out, he takes full responsibility for the perceived failures of The Amazing Spider-Man movies. And Webb admits that if he had the chance to do it again, he would do things a little differently then he did before. Specifically, the director said that he would spend more time on the project. Webb had this to say.

"I think I'd just take more time making those movies. But that goes into accepting, when you sign up for it, making clear what you're willing to accept. I didn't know how to build a movie like that when I was starting off. So I think I'd be more careful about that now."

In addition, Marc Webb went on to mention that the Sony hack had put the studio into a stress mode as well as Marvel wanting the character back. But the director says that those factors did not make an impact on the two Amazing Spider-Man movies that he made. Well at least we know what Webb had in store for a third movie and who knows, the way things get rebooted these days, we might see his third vision pop up again somewhere down the line.