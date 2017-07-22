Written and directed by Laurent Malaquais (Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony), American Jedi chronicles real life 'Jedi' who follow the Jedi path based on the Star Wars mythology. American Jedi is a documentary film about three candidates for knighthood who must face a reckoning with the darkest issues from their past in order to be accepted into a real-life Jedi community. The documentary delves into the world of 'Jedi-ism' and the journey of Jedi testing for Jedi Knighthood. American Jedi is more than fandom, more than religion; for each Jedi initiate, it's a personal crusade for the betterment of their world. Here's what writer/director Laurent Malaquais had to say in a statement.

"After scouring the galaxy for the perfect distributor, I'm excited to be releasing American Jedi through Freestyle Digital Media. American Jedi is, in many ways, a follow-up to my previous fan culture documentary Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony. So it was very important to me to be with a company who not only understands my audience but also the sensibility of the film."

American Jedi is a documentary chronicles real life Jedi who follow the Jedi path based on the Star Wars mythology. The film delves into the world of telekinesis, Jediism and the journey of Jedi testing for Jedi Knighthood. Opie Macleod (34) turned to Jediism as a way to escape his days as a misguided, fledgling gangster, but his most difficult challenge turned out to be losing his wife to the "dark side of the Force," a real-life Sith named Miles. Here's what Dan Fisher, Vice President of Acquisitions for Freestyle Digital Media, had to say in his statement.

"We are very happy to be working with Laurent to bring American Jedi to North American audiences. This hilarious documentary deftly walks the fine line between a satirical poke and a love letter to the Jedi community."

Perris Cartwright (24) found the Jedi Path as a way to deal with a childhood of being bullied. As a US Marine, she became a survivor of rape, suffering for years with PTSD. She must stand strong before a real-life Jedi council. Michael Hannigan (36) is notorious for being an online "troll" of the Jedi community. After the death of his father, he fell into a spiraling drug addiction. The Jedi community, wary with suspicion toward him, is ready to test Hannigan, who must prove himself committed to a life of becoming a Jedi Knight as a way of maintaining his sobriety.

American Jedi is more than fandom, more than religion; for each Jedi initiate, it's a personal crusade for the betterment of their world. The documentary stars Opie Macleod, Gabriel Calderon, Perris Cartwright, Kitsu Tails, Michael Hannigan, Michael Grubb & Michael Monk. Also featuring: Ross Greenberg, Boom Darklighter, Katie Mock, Miles, Charles McBride, Mindas Ar'ran, Daniel Atlas, Ilse Liset, Jeremy Cowan, Alex Bird, Andy Spalding, Vishwa Jay, Karen Schwob-Ticknor, Crystal Neumann, Dan McCann, Gavin McCartney, Rosalyn Johnson, Talon Trevor MacDonald, Audrey Escalante, and many more to come. American Jedi will be available to rent and own on Digital HD formats this November, although a specific release date has not been set. While we wait for more details, take a look at the first trailer below.