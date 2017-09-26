After New Line Cinema's IT remake shook the box office out of its horrendous summer slump, it seems those glory days may be already over, with what looks to be a rather weak showing in theaters this weekend. Universal's American Made, Sony's Flatliners remake, PureFlix's A Question of Faith and Novus' Til Death Do Us Part will all be vying for the box office crown, along with an expanding Battle of the Sexes. But it seems like, despite a strong critical showing from American Made, Kingsman 2 will likely repeat atop the box office with a lukewarm $19.7 million, followed by American Made with $16.4 million.

Box Office Mojo reports that American Made will debut in roughly 3,000 theaters, while the Flatliners remake will only arrive in 2,200 theaters, although no theater count estimates were given for Til Death Do Us Part or A Question of Faith. Fox Searchlight's Battle Of the Sexes, which had a strong debut in limited release ($515,450 from 21 theaters for a $24,545 per-screen average) expands into 1,200 theaters across the country which will bring it into the top 10. American Made, featuring an all-star cast lead by Tom Cruise, has been received well by the critics with an 88% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, although there aren't enough reviews posted yet for Flatliners, Til Death Do Us Part and A Question of Faith.

American Made tells the true story of Barry Seal (Tom Cruise), a TWA pilot recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America who soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States. The operation spawns the birth of the Medellin cartel and almost brings down the Reagan White House. The supporting cast is rounded out by Caleb Landry Jones, Domhnall Gleeson, Jesse Plemons, Sarah Wright, Lola Kirke, Jayma Mays and Benito Martinez. Doug Liman, who reunites with Tom Cruise for the second time after Edge of Tomorrow, directs from a script by Gary Spinelli.

While last weekend was considered a success for Kingsman 2, coming in at the top spot and just barely out-grossing its predecessor, it came in under most box office projections, as did the LEGO Movie spin-off The LEGO Ninjago Movie. This weekend, American Made's $16.4 million will knock IT down to third place with $15.8 million, followed by The LEGO Ninjago Movie in fourth place and Sony's Flatliners remake rounding out the top 5 with $11.8 million. In Flatliners, five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. The bold adventure begins when they trigger near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. As their trials become more perilous, each must confront the sins from their past while facing the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side.

Til Death Do Us Part follows Michael and Madison Roland had planned to spend the rest of their lives together, until one day Michael's controlling ways turned their perfect marriage. With the help of her best friend, Madison decides to get away. After adopting a new identity, she meets Alex Stone and learns to love again. All is well, until Michael discovers Madison's whereabouts, and recreate the nightmare she once lived all over again. A Question of Faith follows tragedies that strike three separate families, which causes their destiny forces them on a converging path to discover God's love, grace and mercy as the challenges of their fate could also resurrect their beliefs.

We're projecting the top 10 to be rounded out by Til Death Do Us Part ($7.3 million), Battle of the Sexes ($4.1 million), American Assassin ($3.2 million), Home Again( $1.6 million) and A Question of Faith ($1.2 million). Also opening in limited release is Well Go USA's Chasing the Dragon, Freestyle Releasing's Don't Sleep, FIP's Judwaa 2, Scree Media Films' Literally, Right Before Aaron, Magnolia's Lucky, Sony Pictures Classics' Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Newcity's Signature Move, The Orchard's Super Dark Times, IFC's Take Every Wave: The Life of Liard Hamilton, First Pond's Window Horses and China Lion's Youth.

While this weekend may mark a return to the slumping ways at the box office, it may not last for long, with next weekend bringing the highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, along with 20th Century Fox's The Mountain Between Us and Lionsgate's My Little Pony. Also arriving in limited release are Vertical Entertainment's 2307: Winter's Dream, Dada Films' Architects of Denial, Parade Deck Films' Bad Grandmas, Well Go USA's Better Watch Out and City of Rock, Hanover House's Daisy Winters, BBC Worldwide North America's Earth: One Amazing Day, A24's The Florida Project, Freestyle Releasing's Generational Sins, Film Movement's Paradise, Good Deed's So B. It, Purdie Distribution's The Stray and Eammon Films' Una. Take a look at our projected top 10 and check back on Sunday for the top 10 estimates.