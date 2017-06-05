Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for American Made, formerly known as Mena, which stars Tom Cruise in this drama based on an incredible true story. Along with the new trailer, Universal has released the first poster and photos featuring Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright. This drama could very well shape up to be the first big hit of the fall movie season, arriving in theaters September 29.

In Universal Pictures' American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history. Barry Seal was formerly a pilot for TWA before he was fired by the company in 1974. He began smuggling drugs for the Medellín Cartel before he was arrested, when he began working for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as an informant. The original title Mena was a reference to the airport in Mena, Arkansas where Barry Seal worked out of.

The shoot itself was marred by tragedy in September 2015, when a plane crash killed two crew members. The plane was en route to the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellin, when it ran into bad weather that caused the crash. It was later identified that the deceased were pilots Carlos Berl and Alan Purwin, the founder of Helinet Aviation, which provides aerial surveillance technology to the government and law enforcement. Another pilot, Jimmy Lee Garland, was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays. The film is produced by Imagine Entertainment's Academy Award®-winning producer Brian Grazer (A Beautiful Mind), Cross Creek Pictures' Brian Oliver (Black Swan) and Tyler Thompson (Everest), Quadrant Pictures' Doug Davison (The Departed), and Kim Roth (Inside Man). Gary Spinelli wrote the screenplay, with Doug Liman directing.

Universal Pictures had originally set a January 6, 2017 release date for this true story adaptation, but last August, it had pushed the date to September 29, 2017. Barring another delay, which seems unlikely, the movie will go up against Sony Pictures' Flatliners remake and PureFlix's drama Samson on September 29. It will also be sandwiched between 20th Century Fox's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Warner Bros.' Ninjago and Entertainment Studios' Friend Request on September 22, and Warner Bros.' Blade Runner 2049 and Lionsgate's My Little Pony on October 5. Take a look at the new trailer thanks to Universal Pictures' Youtube Channel, along with the poster and photos for American Made below.