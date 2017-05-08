Iggy Pop has shared the first trailer for the upcoming American Valhalla movie. The movie documents the making of last year's excellent Post Pop Depression album, which was a collaboration between Iggy Pop and Queens of the Stone Age's Joshua Homme. The movie also follows the band on their short tour to support the album ending at London's regal Royal Albert Hall. The collaboration was kept a secret from the public right up until it was released, a rare feat in today's world of leaks and spoilers.

American Valhalla details the story of how Iggy Pop and Josh Homme got together and apparently it was as simple as a text from Pop to Homme asking if he'd like to work together. Homme being a huge fan of Pop in all stages of his career admits that he had to think about it because he didn't want to disappoint one of his musical heroes. So the duo decided to work together in secret with Pop sending Homme packages with hand written notes detailing the making of Pop's first two iconic solo records, The Idiot and Lust for Life, which were collaborations with David Bowie in the late 1970s. Both men decided to work in secrecy in case that either one of them were not 100% satisfied with the work that they had created.

Pop has a hard time getting out of the shadow of his first band, The Stooges as he says in the trailer. Read what he had to say below.

"I became one of those singers whose career is a slave to his band. I wanted an emotional escape, so I decided I had to strike out on my own, live and on record, to see what I was worth."

Homme also felt those pressures as Queens of the Stone Age casts a pretty large shadow as well. Homme says this.

"So when he (Pop) text me about recording together I was just like... you're in The Stooges and I'm in Queens and those are heavy things. How do you outrock The Stooges?"

Those themes of getting through one's past and dealing with human mortality are all over the Post Pop Depression album. It's interesting to listen to Pop talk in an honest and open way about his life through the deeply personal lyrics that deal with his legacy and future. The collaboration with Homme turned out to be exactly what Pop needed as a personal statement as well as a commercial and critical success, the latter a long time coming for the legendary artist.

Homme recruited Queens of the Stone Age multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders to come out to Joshua Tree, California and work in secret with he and Pop. Fertita admits that he and the band were in awe of recording with Pop and that it was sometimes hard to concentrate. The rest of the American Valhalla trailer shows the band on the road where they picked up two new band members, Troy Van Leeuwen and Matt Sweeney to flesh out the sound and set out to do a small worldwide tour in support of Post Pop Depression. The shows consisted of songs solely from Post Pop Depression and Pop's first two solo records. Some of the older songs had never been played live before, something that critics and fans alike took notice of and praised.

American Valhalla does not have a set release date, but it does indicate that it will be released theatrically all over the world soon. While fans wait for the movie, Queens of the Stone Age have recently finished recording the follow up to 2013's ...Like Clockwork and Pop is almost done with another new record, both set to be released soon. Watch the trailer for American Valhalla courtesy of Youtube.