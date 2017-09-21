After years of delays, Amityville: The Awakening is finally getting a release. For real this time. The movie has been shifted around on the release calendar four different times, which is rarely a good sign for any movie. Especially a low-budget horror movie such as this. In any case, this will provide horror fans with something new to watch this Halloween season. The good part? The movie will be available to stream for free on Google Play.

According to Deadline, Amityville: The Awakening will be streaming for free exclusively on Google Play from October 12 to November 8. The movie is also being given a limited theatrical release starting on October 28, for those who are looking for something to watch during the Halloween weekend. That should help the studio recover some of the money they invested in this modern take on the Amityville Horror franchise, but in many ways, they seem to be finally cutting their losses on this one.

In Amityville: The Awakening, Belle (Bella Thorne) and her family have moved into a new house, but, as one would expect with an Amityville movie, strange things begin to occur. Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn't telling her the whole truth and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house. In addition to Bella Thorne, the movie starsJennifer Jason Leigh, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, Thomas Mann, Mckenna Grace, Dan Martino, Hunter Goligoski and Brian Breiter. The movie was written and directed by Franck Khalfoun (Maniac).

Blumhouse Productions and The Weinstein Company have partnered for the release of Amityville: The Awakening, but it has been a long road. The initial teaser trailer for the movie arrived more than three years ago. That should give an idea of just how long this movie has been sitting on the shelf. That implies the movie probably isn't very good, but you never know. In honor of the upcoming release, they have released a brand new clip from the movie, which features Bella Thorne skulking around the famous house as some creepy, if predictable, things start to happen. This movie is going to have to do a lot more in order to scare up any kind of business at the box office this Halloween.

It is a very crowded market for horror movies right now. IT has been tearing it up and setting records left and right. That means many more casual genre fans will have had their fix for a while. And there's plenty more competition on the way. Entertainment Studios' Friend Request comes out this weekend, Screen Gems' Flatliners is due out next weekend, Blumhouse's Happy Death Day is opening on October 13 and then Lionsgate's Jigsaw, which is likely to take the lion's share of the Halloween box office, comes out on October 27. The best bet is to watch Amityville: The Awakening for free while you can. You can check out the new clip from the movie for yourself below.