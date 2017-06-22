Would you like another Anchorman movie in 2027? Probably not, but we can't totally rule out the possibility. Will Ferrell, somewhat surprisingly, has said that he would possibly reunite with Adam McKay and the news team for Anchorman 3. It just wouldn't happen anytime soon.

Will Ferrell was recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly via Facebook Live about his upcoming movie, The House. During the course of the conversation, the actor was asked about the possibility of returning to the role of Ron Burgundy for Anchorman 3. His answer didn't give us any real reason to think that the movie is going to happen, but he won't rule it out entirely. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Never say never. At the same time, that's what's really fun about those characters, it could be 10 years from now and we can still play those guys and just be older, and even dumber. So that's the beauty of that. There are no imminent plans to return to that as of yet, because...I can't speak for Adam [McKay], but for myself, we still have a lot of other original ideas that we'd like to do."

Great Odin's Raven, wouldn't that be interesting? Having Ron Burgundy, Brick Tamland, Brian Fantana and Champ Kind back when they're all possibly pushing 60 for Anchorman 3? Will Ferrell would probably never do the movie without director Adam McKay, though, and that may be the problem. In 2014, just after they finished the alternate version of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Adam McKay completely ruled out the idea of ever doing Anchorman 3, and he seemed very certain about it. Here's what he had to say at the time in an interview with Empire.

"It's done. I think that's it. It was great to do it and it was so fun to work with those guys again, but I think that's it for Ron Burgundy. No, that's the last sequel we're gonna do. There's nothing more fun to me than new characters and a new world. And now we're releasing this alt version, we're totally satisfied. No Anchorman 3...I'm going to say definitely no. I'll actually say it in this case!"

So it sounds like if Anchorman 3 were to happen, it would be without Adam McKay. Granted, people change their minds over time, but he has moved on to movies like The Big Short, which garnered a lot of Oscar attention, and that has put him into another phase of his career. So why risk doing Anchorman 3? They seemed happy with Anchorman 2: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, but fans, on the whole, didn't seem to enjoy it nearly as much as the original. Though, the movie made a pretty solid $173.6 million at the box office, so you never know. You can watch the full interview with Will Ferrell for yourself below.