Comedic actor Andy Dick has confirmed that he was fired from the indie comedy Raising Buchanan, becoming the latest Hollywood figure to come under fire for sexual harassment. While none of the victims could be reached, two sources from the set claimed that the actor would grope other people's genitals, along with unwanted kissing and licking. The actor also sexually propositioned at least four members of the production, but it isn't known if they were cast or crew. The initial report from The Hollywood Reporter this morning featured an interview with Andy Dick, who admitted his dismissal from the set. After that report was posted, another producer reached out to THR to reveal the embattled actor was actually fired from another project, a vampire comedy called Vampire Dad, just a few days after he was fired from Raising Buchanan.

The actor does admits that he may have kissed or licked people on the Arizona set, but he denies groping anybody. Here's what the actor had to say about the initial allegations.

"My middle name is 'misconduct.' They know what they signed up for. I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore. I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate."

The actor has had a well-documented history of groping along with exposing his genitals on stage and other places in public, long before this incident ever came to light, so his behavior may not be too surprising to some. Still, his behavior now, after so many documented incidents of sexual assault and harassment that are coming to light, may certainly be in need of an adjustment. The actor also claimed that the filmmakers and the overall "temperature" on the set was too sensitive, and that he may have agitated the cast, crew and filmmakers by bringing up, and perhaps defending, Harvey Weinstein, who he's made two movies with. Here's what Andy Dick had to say, although he wouldn't reveal exactly what he said about the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

"Can I tell you my side of it? They were so incensed by what I was saying. People are so sensitive. I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing. I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."

While his role on the film was not revealed, he apparently got off to a rocky start when he showed up on the set a day later, after missing his flight from Los Angeles. He also brought a male friend to the set who reportedly caused a disturbance after falling asleep and snoring loudly. Andy Dick confirmed the male friend was Paul Ryder, bassist from the British band Happy Mondays, who he calls his "sober friend," since they've both been sober for years, although sources from the set said that he seemed to be intoxicated. The actor reiterated that he didn't grope anybody on the set, although he did proposition people, stating that he's "single, lonely and depressed", adding that he's still sober, but he may have taken too many Xanax pills that made him too "loopy." Here's what he had to say below.

"I didn't grab anybody's genitals. Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done. I overtook my medication and took too many Xanax and I was a bit loopy (on set). That didn't make me rape people. I really don't get it. I'm always trying to be funny and trying to get a date. I still don't have a date. I am on Tinder and I'm looking. I don't know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date. In the '70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don't know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south."

The first movie Andy Dick was fired from, Raising Buchanan, follows Ruth Kiesling (Amanda Melby), a woman who decides to steal the corpse of U.S. President James Buchanan (Rene Auberjonois) in hopes of snagging a healthy ransom for the body, but she soon learns that no one really cares if the body is ever returned. The cast also includes Shannon Whirry and M. Emmet Walsh, written and directed by Bruce Dellis. Andy Dick also revealed in the initial report that if he continues to be accused of sexual misconduct, he'll simply retire from showbiz, even though he still has several projects he has lined up, including his upcoming documentary, Everybody Has an Andy Dick Story. Just hours after the initial report, producer Kathryn Moseley revealed the same inappropriate behavior from Andy Dick happened on the North Hollywood set of Vampire Dad, which lead to his termination.

Andy Dick was fired from the Vampire Dad set on October 18, just hours after arriving on his first day of filming, where he was set to play a "misfit-type vampire" in what has been described as a "micro-budget comedy." Kathryn Moseley, a first-time producer, provided a letter to THR from her legal team, which revealed that Andy Dick was escorted off the set after, "multiple, flagrant acts of improper conduct and inappropriate contact with several cast and crew members." The producer did not offer specifics about what Andy Dick did on the set, she added that an investigation by a private Beverly Hills law firm is under way. When asked why they hired him in the first place, considering his reputation, Kathryn Moseley, who is producing under the newly-formed production venture One Two Twenty Entertainment, had this to say.

"We were under the assumption that he was sober. He was a good fit for the character, Oliver. I believe in second chances and through our entire pre-vetting process and interviews, he was cogent and polite. He seemed OK, and there were no indications that he was not sober."

In the initial report from THR this morning, Andy Dick confirmed over the phone that he was still sober, which comes a year after a lengthy Vice profile on the actor revealed that he has been sober for over two years. It doesn't seem that is the case, though, with producer Kathryn Moseley revealing that Andy Dick showed up late on his first day, and after initially appearing to be "nice and pleasant," he soon became quite demanding and difficult. The producer added that he requested alcohol and that he "became belligerent." The production filmed one scene with the actor, and before even they could shoot a second scene with him, the decision was made to remove him, after several people came forward claiming that he had touched them inappropriately. Here's what Moseley had to say about his behavior on a set which Moseley said was staffed by 70% women.

"As soon as I started to hear the stories on set, we ordered an investigation because I realized the magnitude of his actions. There's a tectonic shift happening in Hollywood around this subject matter. For me, it's important to draw a line and say that this is not OK for anyone. As a production company, we support everyone on set and we want to provide a good, positive work environment."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Andy Dick ended the phone conversation by promising that he's done licking people's faces. As for Raising Buchanan, production started just a few weeks ago, with the film's IMDB page revealing it already has a May 30, 2018 release date in place. Vampire Dad, which producer Kathryn Moseley co-wrote with director Frankie Ingrassia, centers on a father who gets turned into a vampire on Halloween, and starts to meet other monsters from the underworld. The movie stars Grace Fulton, Jackson Hurst, Emily O'Brien, Barak Hardley, MIchael Naizu, Juli Cuccia and Rich Cohen, with production wrapping this past Sunday. The filmmakers will be shopping the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which kicks off this week in Santa Monica.