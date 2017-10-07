ScreenJunkies, the home of the wildly popular Honest Trailers, has suspended Andy Signore, the creator of the online series after sexual abuse allegations have come up. Multiple women have come forward, accusing Signore of sexual misconduct. The news comes after movie studio executive, Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment with Hollywood actresses as well as employees. Weinstein has stepped forward to sort of apologize and contends that he's going to try and "do better." Signore has yet to make a public statement as of this writing.

Emma Bower took to Twitter to tell her side of the story after the allegations against Harvey Weinstein became public. Bower claims that while working as an intern for Signore, he made inappropriate comments about masturbating to photos of her, and then asked her to come over so he could do that in person. Bower said he tried to play it off as a joke, but he wouldn't let it go and clearly made Emma Bower feel deeply uncomfortable as he allegedly abused his power of an unpaid intern who was trying to get her foot in the door in the entertainment business.

April Dawn, the second accuser, said she was a fan of the Screen Junkies show and met Signore at the Chicago Comic-Con in 2015. Screen Junkies eventually flew her out to LA to appear on its YouTube Series "Movie Fights." After Emma Bower shared her story, it provided Dawn the courage to share her similar story and mentions that Screen Junkies HR team did nothing to stop the unwanted attention. April Dawn alleges that Andy Signore repeatedly tried to sexually assault her on multiple occasions. She claims that she along with two other women went to the company's HR department, but that her complaints were not taken seriously. Dawn also mentioned in a tweet that Signore threatened her boyfriend's job security if she spoke out. Her boyfriend at the time was a movie video blogger who had previously appeared on a Screen Junkies video.

A third woman, Devin Murphy, has also come forward with sexual abuse allegations as well as quite a few more. Murphy alleges that she had email correspondence with Signore that started as a fan relationship, but Signore soon got creepy and asked her if she had ever been with an older man. He then proceeded to ask her to dress in a "Toddler and Tiaras" costume and send him the pictures with 7 fingers up to prove that she was not a middle-aged man. All three of the women to come forward so far have provided screenshots of their creepy correspondences with Andy Signore.

Defy Media, the company that owns Screen Junkies, which Signore works for, issued a statement saying it has been investigating the accusations, but has suspended Signore for the time being. The HR accusations could hurt the company as a whole. The statement reads.

"We at Defy Media have no tolerance for harassment or retaliation of any kind. We have been conducting a thorough investigation into allegations made against Andy Signore and are preparing to respond to those allegations and take appropriate action. Given the additional statements that were made today, we feel it is necessary to suspend Andy's employment while we continue our investigation. We will take all necessary action once the investigation is fully complete."

It has been quite a week for sexual abuse in Hollywood. If these allegations are true, and let's face it, they look to be 100% true, it's just another sad day of a man abusing his authority over a woman trying to get into the entertainment business. You can read the accusations from the three women below, starting with April Dawn's Twitter account.

