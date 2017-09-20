Ahead of its premiere later this week at Fantastic Fest, the creators behind Anna and the Apocalypse have released a teaser trailer for a glimpse into the absurd world of zombie Christmas musical. The movie is based off of the 2010 Zombie Musical short film by the late BAFTA winning Ryan McHenry who co-wrote the script with Alan McDonald. Anna and the Apocalypse was directed by John McPhail (Where Do We Go From Here) and it looks like High School Musical made a Christmas comedy movie and mixed it with The Walking Dead.

The trailer comes to us courtesy of Deadline and it features a group of friends trying to survive a zombie apocalypse during the holidays. The trailer begins with a play on T'was the Night Before Christmas by a narrator who peppers in rhymes about Anna and the undead with some cheerful holiday music playing underneath. What happens next is pretty self-explanatory, but nonetheless, very intriguing. Anna and the Apocalypse looks like a very promising zombie comedy with a holiday twist with absurd musical elements thrown in for good measure. The official synopsis gives us more of an in-depth look at what may become a new Christmas movie classic. The synopsis reads.

"When a zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven, Anna and her high school pals must fight, sing and slash their way to survival. Teaming with her best friend John, Anna and her crew try to save family and faculty alike as they encounter zombified snowmen, a manic bachelor party and teenage hormones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and the only people they can truly rely on are each other."

The short teaser trailer does a good job of showing off what Anna and the Apocalypse is all about while showing a visual representation of a zombie snowman that looks pretty hilarious. In addition, the movie looks really well done with over the top zombie antics mixed with pretty convincing musical numbers.

Anna and the Apocalypse was shot on location in Scotland and stars Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) as Anna, with Mark Benton (The Halcyon) as her father Tony and Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones) as the wicked Savage. The cast also includes up-and-comers Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins and Marli Siu. Zombie apocalypse has never so fun with singing and dancing mixed with chopping off the heads of zombie snowmen.

As previously mentioned, Anna and the Apocalypse will premiere this Friday at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. No official release date for the movie has been set, but one can wager that it will be released in time for the upcoming holiday season after the premier this week. Check out the teaser trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse below to get prepared for this Christmas season and let it answer the question we've all been asking: What happens when you chop off a zombie snowman's head?