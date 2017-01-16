You know that zombie musical that everyone who loves zombie movies and TV shows has been asking for? Well, it is finally happening. Anna and the Apocalypse, a full-length zombie musical, is currently in the works and has started filming in Glasgow, Scotland.

The news comes courtesy of Screen Daily who are reporting that Anna and the Apocalypse is already underway. Filmmaker Ryan McHenry, who was probably best known for his viral short Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal, wrote the screenplay for the movie, which is based off the short he wrote and directed back in 2010 called Zombie Musical. Originally, Ryan McHenry was supposed to directed Anna and the Apocalypse but sadly, he died of cancer back in 2015 at the age of 27. John McPhail, who directed the 2016 rom-com Where Do We Go From Here, has taken over directing duties on the project. Here is how the movie is being described in the report.

"In the movie, a girl and her friends must fight, and sing, their way through a zombie invasion to reach the supposed safety of their school, not knowing if their parents and friends will still be alive when they get there."

Ever since The Walking Dead took off back in 2010, zombies have been a hot ticket item in Hollywood. So, it was really only a matter of time before a zombie musical such as Anna and the Apocalypse actually happened, but it actually isn't the first time a project of the like was conceived. Horror legend and zombie movie master George A. Romero was actually working on his own zombie musical at one point called Diamond Dead. The movie would have involved an 80s-style rock band who die in a freak accident and then make a deal to come back to life, who then rock the world as zombies. At one point, Ridley Scott's production company Scott Free was going to produce the movie, but it never actually got off the ground.

Anna and the Apocalypse has a cast that is mostly filled out by relative unknowns, so it is hard to get a sense of how it could play out based on the onscreen talent alone. Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) is playing the role of Anna and Paul Kaye, who is known for playing Thoros of Myr on Game of Thrones and has also appeared on Doctor Who a couple of times, is playing the villain named Savage. The other actors listed are Mark Benton, who is playing Anna's father, as well as Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins and Marli Siu.

There is no word yet on a release date for Anna and the Apocalypse, but the shoot is said to last for five weeks and since it has already started shooting, it hopefully won't be all that long. It is pretty amazing that the idea of marrying zombies and music together onscreen hasn't truly been revisited since Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video, but let's just hope this is as cool as it potentially can be. To get an idea of what Anna and the Apocalypse might be like, you can check out Ryan McHenry's Zombie Musical short for yourself below.