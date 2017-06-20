Maybe you consider yourself a fan of the devil doll Annabelle. But guess what? You don't know the true story. But you'll soon learn when Annabelle: Creation hits theaters everywhere this summer. Today, we have a very creepy new trailer along with a beautiful looking one-sheet that arrived in the wee hours of the night. The Next Chapter in the The Conjuring Universe is almost upon us. And it promises to be something pretty scary. If you can even make it past this latest sneak peek, that is.

She's back! From New Line Cinema comes Annabelle: Creation, with David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) helming the follow up to 2014's hugely successful Annabelle, which scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office during its run in theaters. The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on The Conjuring hit movies.

In Annabelle: Creation, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. They soon become the target of the doll maker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

David F. Sandberg directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote Annabelle. The film stars Stephanie Sigman (Spectre), Talitha Bateman (The 5th Wave), Lulu Wilson (Ouija 2, Deliver Us from Evil), Philippa Coulthard (After the Dark), Grace Fulton (Badland), Lou Lou Safran (The Choice), Samara Lee (Foxcatcher The Last Witch Hunter), and Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (TV's Without a Trace) and Miranda Otto (Showtime's Homeland, The Lord of the Rings"Trilogy).

Serving as executive producers on "Annabelle: Creation" are Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter and Hans Ritter. Collaborating with Sandberg behind-the-scenes from his Lights Out team are production designer Jennifer Spence, editor Michel Aller and composer Benjamin Wallfisch, joined by director of photography Maxime Alexandre (The Other Side of the Door) and costume designer Leah Butler (Paranormal Activity 3 & 4).

New Line Cinema presents, an Atomic Monster/Safran Company production, "Annabelle: Creation." Slated for release August 11, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. Annabelle: Creation has been rated R by the MPAA for horror violence and terror.

This horror sequel marks David. F. Sandberg's follow-up to his critically-acclaimed feature debut Lights Out, which shocked audiences last summer. The low-budget thriller made $66.8 million domestically and $75.1 million worldwide for a worldwide tally of $141.9 million, from just a $4.9 million budget. Lights Out was based on an innovative short film that David F. Sanberg directed, which inspired the feature film.

New Line Cinema moved Annabelle 2 from May to August 11, 2017, where it faces off against Lionsgate's The Glass Castle, a decidedly different movie that finds a woman's world getting turned upside down when her dysfunctional parents move to New York to live nearer to her. The drama stars Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence and Naomi Watts. But that mighty fine trio has nothing on Annabelle's charm. With her limited budget and built-in audience raring to go, Annabelle 2 could be one of the last big blockbusters of the summer. It opens just one week after The Dark Tower, though, so it will have some lingering competition.

For now, you can all check out Annabelle's latest run at the box office in the all new trailer and gorgeous new poster, which ties directly into the fan-favorite Conjuring series. So, this is what this year's dog days of cinema look like. We like it.