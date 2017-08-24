It's been just over three weeks since Ant-Man and the Wasp started filming in Atlanta, but it's never too late to add a new cast member into the mix. A report claims that actor Sean Kleier has signed on for what is described as a "pivotal role" in this superhero sequel. While the actor's character is not yet known, he is said to be a special agent and the "mole" of the story, which could mean that he's a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent working alongside Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, although that has not been confirmed.

That Hashtag Show broke the news earlier today, speculating that he could be working with Jimmy Woo, but they also add the possibility that he could be working with another agency altogether. The site goes on to speculate that there could be plenty of "corporate espionage" happening in the film, since The Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) has been confirmed as the main villain, while venturing an educated guess as to who this character may be. Here's what That Hashtag Show's Jessica had to say about who this character may be.

"With The Ghost as the film's main villain, we think there will be some corporate espionage going down. Given the little we know, it's possible that Kleier could be CIA special agent Geoffrey Ballard. Ballard was a CIA agent who took a treacherous turn and became a villain known as Centurion. Though it's also possible they could be going completely off the rails. With Walton Goggins coming aboard as Sonny Burch, and his relationship with Iron Man, maybe Kleier could be the character Force."

As of now, Marvel has yet to confirm this report, and it seems unlikely that they'll do so anytime soon. Regardless, Sean Kleier joins a cast that is lead by returning Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michael Pena (Luis), T.I. (Dave), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Judy Greer (Maggie Lang), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton) and Abby Ryder Fortson (Cassie Lang). They will be joined by franchise newcomers such as the aforementioned Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Michelle Pfieffer as Janet Van Dyne and Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, a.k.a. Goliath.

While it isn't clear how long production is expected to last, Marvel has set a July 6, 2018 release date for Ant-Man 2, which will go up against the Lionsgate action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Hopefully we'll learn more about Sean Kleier's mystery role in Ant-Man and the Wasp soon. The actor currently stars on the Bravo TV series Odd Mom Out, and he has also appeared on Happy-Ish, The Affair, Mr. Right and Madam Secretary. He will next be seen in the film After Party alongside Rachel Nichols and Steve Guttenberg. Take a look at That Hashtag Show's report on Ant-Man and the Wasp below.