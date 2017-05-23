With Ant-Man 2 production reportedly slated to begin next month in Atlanta, it seems some of the cast members are getting ready for shooting to start. Evangeline Lilly, who returns as Hope Van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp, revealed on social media that she recently had a fitting for her new Wasp costume. While she wouldn't offer any specific details about the suit, the actress certainly did seem excited to get back to work. And she showed off some of the concept art that was on display at the recent Marvel open house. Here's what she had to say.

"Had a fitting for my #Wasp costume last week. Am I the only one getting excited????? #eee #antmanandthewasp #marvel @marvel"

The actress wouldn't say more about the project on Twitter, but the actress is quite active on social media, so hopefully we'll get many more updates from the set as soon as production gets under way. There still hasn't been an exact production start date given for Ant-Man 2 yet, but production will take place at Pinewood Studios Atlanta, which has become Marvel's regular go-to location as of late. Avengers: Infinity War was filmed there earlier this year, along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War and the original Ant-Man, along with the upcoming Black Panther.

Back in February, it was finally confirmed that Michael Douglas will return for this sequel as Hank Pym, putting an end to months of speculation about his return. The actor had said in the past that he would like to reprise his role as Hank Pym, but under the condition that his character isn't given so much exposition this time around. Just after Michael Douglas' return was confirmed, another Ant-Man star, Michael Pena, who played the fast-talking Luis in the original movie, said he wasn't sure if his character is coming back in the sequel quite yet. However, it seems that another co-star, David Dastmalchian, will be back as Kurt, since the actor teased some "mind-blowing action" in the sequel.

Another report from March claimed that MCU star, Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye, balancing this shoot with the lengthy Avengers: Infinity War shoot. The actor's commitments to these two projects are said to be why he didn't return as Brandt in Paramount's Mission: Impossible 6, which is currently filming, but that hasn't been confirmed, nor has his return as Hawkeye in Ant-Man 2. His return would make sense, though, seeing as how they were both a part of Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War, and were both part of quite the memorable scene, where the miniscule Ant-Man hitched a ride on the tip of one of Hawkeye's arrows during the epic airport fight scene.

Aside from returning as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Paul Rudd also returned to help write the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp, alongside Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Marvel has set a July 6, 2018 release date for this superhero sequel, which will go up against Lionsgate's action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will also return to the helm, and with the rumored production start date getting closer and closer, hopefully we'll find out more about this sequel soon. Until then, take a look at Evangeline Lilly's tweet below.