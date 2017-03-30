Earlier this week, Disney took the stage at CinemaCon with a brief presentation, and while some fans were hoping for Star Wars or Marvel news to come out of this panel, that didn't happen, with the bulk of the event used for a screening of the studio's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Before the screening, though, the studio did discuss its massive slate, which included our first look at the official logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will hit theaters next summer. Of course, since Ant-Man 2 doesn't start filming until this coming June in Atlanta, there isn't any official photos or footage the studio could have shown, but now at least we know what the logo looks like.

The logo was captured during the presentation by Twitter user Caleb Williams, who snapped a photo of Disney's full slate, which shows Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 7, 2018) hitting theaters between the Disney Pixar sequel The Incredibles 2 (June 15, 2018) and Mulan (November 2, 2018), with an untitled live action Disney project also coming at some point next summer. Unfortunately, no further updates were given on the production, but with filming starting in just a few months, perhaps we'll get clarification about an Ant-Man 2 rumor that has been swirling since last summer.

Back in June, a magazine profile on Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone revealed that she had signed on for a Marvel movie, although the actress wouldn't specify which movie she had come aboard for, what character she's playing, or if that character is based in the comics. Many fans had begun to speculate that she is actually playing Janet Van Dyne, the long-missing wife of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and mother to Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). It was revealed in Ant-Man that Janet was trapped in the Quantum Realm and believed to be dead, since no one had ever escaped from the Quantum Realm, until Scott Lang managed to do so at the end of 2015's Ant-Man.

While Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have long been confirmed to return as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, we've recently been getting confirmation of other characters. Michael Douglas recently confirmed he's returning to play Hank Pym, which comes after the actor's return was unclear after the actor mentioned that he didn't want to have as much exposition in the sequel as he did in the original movie. Michael Pena originally confirmed that he was coming back as Luis in August, but earlier this month, while promoting CHiPs, the actor revealed that he still hasn't gotten the call from Marvel quite yet. Just this week, another unconfirmed report claimed that Jeremy Renner will shoot both Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, but that hasn't been confirmed either.

Peyton Reed is returning to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp, working from a script that was co-written by star Paul Rudd and the writing team of Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Barrer. Although they didn't receive screenplay credit, Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Barrer served as the production writers, working on the script for six months while Ant-Man was in principal photography. Ant-Man and the Wasp has been set for release on July 6, 2018, which currently has the date all to itself, although it is situated between the untitled Purge sequel on July 4 and four new movies on July 13, Universal's Skyscraper, New Line's The Nun, Sony's Hotel Transylvania 3 and Paramount's Amusement Park. Take a look at the Ant-Man and the Wasp logo below.