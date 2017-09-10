With production starting on Ant-Man 2 just over a month ago, the sequel is well on its way, with a July 6, 2018 release date in place, and now we have a new look at the production with a video taken from the set. This video taken from the San Francisco set doesn't show much, with no cast members revealed in the shot, but it does feature a dangerous car stunt, where an SUV is seemingly tossed through the air with ease. While we don't have any confirmation, it's possible that this could tease the return of Giant Man.

The video, which surfaced on lyrrad0 YouTube, shows a black SUV attached to a cable, which is hoisted and flung through the air, before rolling on top of two other cars. There are no cast members seen in this video, but it's possible that this car may have been thrown by Giant Man. Fans were introduced to Giant Man during Captain America: Civil War, during the epic airport fight scene between Team Cap and Team Iron Man. Giant Man is essentially the opposite of Ant-Man, giving Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) the ability to grow hundreds of times taller than his actual height. There has never been any confirmation that we'll see Giant Man in this sequel, but it seems likely now.

This video also comes a month after a report that Ant-Man and the Wasp may have a Civil War connection. A casting call revealed the sequel was seeking male actors to play both prisoners and prison guards for a shoot in late August. The production is seeking males of all ethnicities between 25 and 49 to play the prisoners, who should all have a "tough, rough convict look," and while tattoos are acceptable, they will require clearance from the studio. As for the prison guards, the studio is seeking males of all ethnicities between the ages of 30 and 49, who stand between 5'10" and 6'2" and are "lean/shaven." No specific details were given about the shoot, but it launched speculation that these scenes could be set at The Raft prison.

You may recall that the end of Captain America: Civil War showed Scott Lang and other Marvel heroes locked up at The Raft prison, before they were all broken out by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Of course, we don't even know for sure that these prisoners and prison guards will be part of The Raft. They could be part of a totally differnent prison, but, since the last place we saw Scott Lang was in The Raft, at the end of Captain America: Civil War, it's probably a safe bet that these prisoners and prison guards will be part of The Raft. Also, since these actors will seemingly only be needed for one day, it doesn't seem like this will be a major sequence in the grand scheme of the film.

Marvel also recently confirmed the cast, with returning stars Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp), Michael Pena (Luis), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie Lang), Abby Ryder Fortson (Cassie Lang), Tip "T.I." Harris (Dave) and David Dastmalchian (Kurt) all reprise their roles from the original. The highly-anticipated follow-up welcomes Academy Award nominees Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Hope's mother, Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, who, in the Marvel comics turns into Goliath, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch and Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo. It remains to be seen if the production will confirm any further cast members as shooting continues. There have also been rumors that Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye could make an appearance in this sequel, although that has yet to be confirmed. Take a look at the latest video from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, as production continues and we get closer and closer to the July 6, 2018 release.