Those wanting a massive street fight between Wasp and Ghost in the upcoming Marvel sequel Ant-Man 2 will get their wish. And we have a first look at that very thing thanks to some exciting new set photos that have leaked direct from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, which hits theaters next summer.

Hannah John-Kamen is playing the Marvel villain Ghost in the next Ant-Man movie, which arrives shortly after Avengers: Infinity War this July. The actress was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. And this is the first we're seeing of her in costume. The character is being reworked for the movie, and has been slightly altered as you can see in the handful of images below.

Production continues in Atlanta on the set of Ant-Man 2, which is shooting simultaneously with Avengers 4. The timeline between the movies hasn't been properly laid out for Marvel fans. But we do know that Evangeline Lilly won't be showing up in Infinity War. Perhaps that's okay, as we'll surely be getting quite a lot of her in action here. In fact, Lilly has been the subject of most on set leaks thus far, and we've already seen her full Wasp costume and helmet a number of times already.

Ant-Man and The Wasp brings back the original cast of the 2015 blockbuster. Paul Rudd reprises his title role with Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña and Academy Award winner Michael Douglas all back in action. We'll also be seeing Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip "T.I." Harris and David Dastmalchian again in supporting roles. Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne are joining the Marvel universe for the first time alongside Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins and Randall Park.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp brings back Peyton Reed as director and will be produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. A trailer is expected to drop sometime in December, but could arrive around Thanksgiving. But first, we have these truly exciting set photos to keep us engaged.