With production continuing in Atlanta on Ant-Man and the Wasp this week, a new image of Evangeline Lilly in her full Wasp costume has surfaced. This photo comes just a few days after images surfaced of a fight between Wasp and Ghost, the new character played by Hannah John-Kamen, although no details about how that fight started has been revealed. Unfortunately, we don't have any story details to go along with this image, but it's perhaps the best close-up look we've gotten of the costume.

The image first surfaced on Reddit, which shows Evangeline Lilly coming out of her trailer wearing her full costume. It's possible that she's still filming the same fight scene we saw just a few days ago with Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, but that hasn't been confirmed either. Production got under way almost exactly three months ago today, although there has been no indication when filming will be wrapped on this superhero sequel, which has been slated for release on July 6, 2018.

Marvel Studios confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con this year that Michelle Pfieffer is playing the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, the wife of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and mother of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), who has been trapped for years in what's known as the Quantum Zone, which Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) was the first to return from in the first Ant-Man movie. There isn't much known about how much of the Quantum Zone will be explored in this sequel, since very few plot details have been confirmed at this time. There have also been rumors that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) will return in this sequel, which could lead to to a repeat of his iconic scene with Ant-Man from Captain America: Civil War, where the miniscule Ant-Man hitched a ride on Hawkeye's arrow.

Aside from Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas, other returning Ant-Man stars include Michael Pena (Luis), T.I. (David), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Judy Greer (Maggie Lang) and Abby Ryder Fortson (Cassie Lang). They will be joined by several new characters such as Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo, revealing that the agency which was legitimized again in last season of ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will finally return to the movie side of the MCU. Other new characters include Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch, Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, a.k.a. Goliath and the previously mentioned Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost.

Last month, another video from the set showed an SUV flipping through the air, which some have believed could be a hint that Giant Man will return in this movie. We first saw Giant Man surface during the iconic airport fight scene in Captain America: Civil War, who was ultimately taken down by Spider-Man (Tom Holland), using a technique he saw in an "old movie," The Empire Strikes Back. While there has been no official confirmation that Giant Man will return in this sequel, there aren't many in the MCU that could flip an SUV with the greatest of ease, so it certainly seems possible that Giant Man may be coming back. While we wait for more on Ant-Man and the Wasp, take a look at this new photo, which first surfaced on Reddit.