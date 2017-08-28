Evangeline Lilly has provided our first official look at her new Wasp suit in honor of what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday. The new picture is the first time that we have seen Lilly in costume on the set of the MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp out in Atlanta after some on-set pictures leaked of her with costars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas wearing normal street clothing. Lilly has previously teased what the Wasp suit was going to look like by posting pictures of the concept art.

The picture of the Wasp suit comes to us courtesy of Evangeline Lilly's Twitter account and it features Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) wearing the suit without the helmet. The suit is noticeably different from the suit that was revealed in 2015's Ant-Man, which had gold highlights and brighter colors overall. The new Wasp suit is a little similar to Scott Lang's (Rudd) Ant-Man suit in terms of darker coloring and there is no gold presented in the suit that Lilly posted. In addition, the suit has sleeves, which the first Wasp suit were missing and the wings aren't seen in the new photo either, but those could be added in post-production.

Evangeline Lilly posted the picture in honor of the 100th birthday of legendary comic book innovator, Jack Kirby. Lilly posted a short caption underneath the picture of the Wasp suit, which you can check out below.

"I am honoured to be on set today playing The Wasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday."

Many have been posting loving tributes to Kirby today as he was the most influential storyteller in the history of American superhero comics. It has been said that Kirby set the blueprint for comics as we know them today back in 1941 with his dynamic art style. He and Joe Simon launched Captain America with a very powerful image of the titular character punching Hitler in the face on the very first issue. It has also been said that time was basically his "opening act" in terms of what he would go on to create.

In the 1960s, Kirby teamed up with Stan Lee at Marvel Comics. The duo launched what we know as the Marvel Comics and changed the game forever. There would be no MCU or DCEU had it not been for these two. Kirby and Lee debuted the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Ant-Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, and many, many more iconic characters. Kirby's influence cannot be understated.

Jack Kirby was recently inducted into the Disney Legends at the D23 Expo last month along with his long-time collaborator Stan Lee. Kirby died in 1994 at the age of 76 from heart failure in his Thousand Oaks home and The MCU pays tribute to him with every movie that they make because, after all, the MCU would not exist without the vison of Jack Kirby. You can checkout Evangeline Lilly's reveal of the Wasp suit from Ant-Man and the Wasp and tribute to Kirby below.