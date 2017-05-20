Marvel hasn't released a movie yet that hasn't been successful enough to not warrant a sequel. And even though 2015's Ant-Man is on the low end of the box office spectrum for the Disney superhero mega-franchise, we're still going to see Paul Rudd in a follow-up. And he'll be bringing his partner in crime David Dastmalchian with him. While Dave couldn't whisper too many secrets to Entertainment Weekly, he was able to share a few precious details.

Most notably that this Ant-Man sequel is going to be a brain melter when it comes to some of the key action sequences that will play out. Ant-Man and the Wasp is going to be bigger and crazier than its predecessor. But what that looks like is anybody's guess right now.

David Dastmalchian is under sworn oath not to share any plot details. We'll have to wait until closer to the movie's 2018 release date. But while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Showtime's Twin Peaks revival, he was able to say this.

"I can say Ant-Man and The Wasp is going to do things in the Marvel universe that they haven't gotten an opportunity to do yet and I just got some tidbits the other day and they're mind-blowing. It's going to be really cool."

Do you need more of a teaser? As you may remember, Dastmalchian played friend to superhero Scott Lang, serving as a member of Lang's criminal team. Along with Paul and Dave returning, Evangeline Lilly will also be back, reprising her role as Hope van Dyne. And as the title suggests, we will be seeing her transform into the Wasp this time out.

Also on the call sheet for this somewhat anticipated Marvel sequel are Michael Douglas reprising his role as original Ant-Man Hank Pym. Peyton Reed will return to the director's chair, and he previously teased that fans will be seeing some cool new tech in the movie. And that Ant-Man is getting a new suit. Said Reed at a recent Marvel open house.

"There was one idea that Hank Pym has forwarded the shrinking and growing technology so that it's not just necessarily the suits that are the vessels. Maybe it could be vehicles or something else as well. For Ant-Man specifically, in that first movie, the suit, intentionally so, is kind of a relic. It represents his past, so this is really the new iteration that is the modern version of the tech."

During the Marvel open house, the Marvel staff showed off some cool concept art that revealed the Wasp's reworked costume along with the original Wasp costume worn by Hope's mom Janet. It is suspected that Sharon Stone is playing Hope in the movie, but Reed wouldn't confirm that to be true at this time. Jermey Runner is also expected to show up as Hawkeye, with his appearance in the movie sited as the reason he had to bail on Mission: Impossible 6. The movie is in theaters next summer.