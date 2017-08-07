We reported last week that Ant-Man and the Wasp has started shooting, although one key cast member doesn't start shooting until today, Evangeline Lilly. The actress sent out a photo showcasing her "Wasp-ready arms" yesterday, as she prepares for her big superhero debut. It remains to be seen if the actress will be sending out any photos from the set, hopefully giving us a glimpse at her new Wasp costume, but for now, the actress had this to say about her preparations for the sequel.

"#Wasp ready arms. They better be. First official day of shooting for me tomorrow! #putmeincoach!"

The photo was showcased on Evangeline Lilly's Twitter, and while this image doesn't give us a look at the new Wasp costume, we had previously gotten a glimpse at it with new concept art that was on display last month at Disney's D23 Expo. Production is currently under way in Atlanta and San Francisco, with the story set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, following Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they take on a dangerous new mission. The official synopsis for this sequel also teased that both title characters must work together to "uncover secrets from their past."

Original Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be joined by Michael Pena (Luis), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie Lang), Abby Ryder Fortson (Cassie Lang), Tip "T.I." Harris (Dave) and David Dastmalchian (Kurt) who all reprise their supporting roles. They will be joined by Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster/Goliath), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) in the ensemble cast. There have also been reports that Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye in this sequel, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The casting of Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo also signifies that the movie side of the MCU will be bringing S.H.I.E.L.D. back into the fold, after the organization was disbanded and went underground after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the Season 4 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the entire organization was legitimized again, which could also be addressed in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, 2018, just a few months after Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018. Still, there is nothing concrete released about the Jimmy Woo character yet, but hopefully we'll have more details soon.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed returns to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, and Paul Rudd. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Hopefully we'll have more images from the set as Ant-Man and the Wasp continues production, but until then, take a look at this new photo with Evangeline Lilly getting ready to return as The Wasp.