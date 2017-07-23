New Ant-Man and the Wasp art has arrived fresh from the Comic-Con convention floor. This is after Marvel studios brought down the house, as per usual, during their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. They decided to open their big show with a showing for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which probably just shot much higher up on everyone's most anticipated 2018 movies list. Not only did they confirm a bunch of new cast members, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, but they also debuted some early footage from the movie. And it sounds pretty great.

Sadly, Marvel decided not to release this footage online, which was the case with most of what they showed this year. Though, they did release a very sweet new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. However, we do have a description of the footage that was shown from Ant-Man and the Wasp courtesy of Screen Rant. Here is how the footage played out.

"The presentation started out with concept art from Ant-Man and The Wasp and then proceeded to show Wasp in action, flying up to a ledge and looking down, as well as an approximately two-foot tall Ant-Man riding on a little girl's backpack (presumably his daughter's). Then, attendees saw more artwork, this time showing Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in a white suit. The footage concluded with a car chase showing a van shrinking and driving underneath another car, and then growing back to its original size and flipping said car, with Giant-Man peeking out of an alleyway at the end."

Considering that Ant-Man 2 just started shooting recently, it's kind of surprising that Marvel had anything to show. Then again, this is nothing new for them. Guardians of the Galaxy had famously only been shooting for two weeks when the initial footage debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, so Marvel Studios has mastered the art of making this kind of thing happen. Sadly, we probably won't see this footage arrive online for quite some time, if ever, but it does give us hope that Ant-Man and the Wasp will be one of those sequels that improves upon its predecessor.

In addition to announcing that Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne, aka the original Wasp and mother to Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, they also revealed some other pretty great casting news. It was also revealed that Hannah John-Kamen is going to play Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp. If you aren't familiar, Ghost is a character that started out as an Iron Man villain and was part of the Thunderbolts team at one point. The other big reveal is that Laurence Fishburne joined the cast and is playing Dr. Bill Foster, aka Goliath or "Black Goliath." He is the second Giant-Man in Marvel Comics history and the fourth Goliath. It was also confirmed that Randall Park is playing Agent Jimmy Woo, which had been previously reported. So, Ant-Man 2 is looking quite awesome, long story short.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has to bear the burden of being the first MCU movie to hit theaters after Avengers: Infinity War, so Marvel is going to have to deliver the goods on this one when it arrives on July 6, 2018. Sounds like Peyton Reed has it handled. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all of our other San Diego Comic-Con coverage from the entire weekend.