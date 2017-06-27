It seems hard to believed that Sony's critically-acclaimed Baby Driver, in theaters nationwide starting tomorrow, is the first Edgar Wright movie in four years, since 2013's The World's End, the last of his "Three Flavors Cornetto" trilogy. Of course, within that time, there was another movie he was supposed to make, Marvel's Ant-Man, before it was revealed in May 2014 that the director was leaving Ant-Man due to creative differences with the studio. Ant-Man did come out a year later, under the direction of Peyton Reed, earning a modest $180.2 million domestically and $519.3 million worldwide from a $130 million budget. While it certainly isn't the biggest Marvel hit, it did well enough to spawn the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, but even though he's four years removed from leaving the project, Edgar Wright revealed in a new interview that he still has never seen the movie, or even the trailer.

This latest revelation from Edgar Wright comes just a few days after the filmmaker revealed that he didn't think Marvel wanted to "make an Edgar Wright movie." The filmmaker revealed that the studio wanted to bring in another writer to take a crack at the script, which the filmmaker wasn't comfortable with, after spending nearly a decade developing the script off and on with Joe Cornish, and he didn't want to feel like a "filmmaker for hire" while working on someone else's script, so he parted ways with the Marvel Studios project. Still, the director revealed in an interview with Uproxx that he has never watched the film or the trailer, but he almost came close to watching the movie once.

"I haven't seen it and I haven't even seen the trailer. It would kind of like be asking me, 'Do you want to watch your ex-girlfriend have sex?' Like, 'No, I'm good.' The closest I came to it was that somebody sitting near me on a flight was watching it. And when I saw that the person sitting next to me was going to watch the movie, I thought, hmm, maybe I'm going to do some work on my laptop. I don't think they knew who I was. They were just watching it. That was the closest I came to seeing it."

Edgar Wright had already written the Baby Driver script when he was working on Ant-Man, so that naturally became the next project he tried to make happen. It certainly didn't happen overnight, though, and that, it seems, was the toughest part about leaving Ant-Man, because the filmmaker had hoped to be making his next movie by the time Ant-Man was arriving in theaters, but that didn't happen. Here's what the filmmaker had to say below.

"I'd say, and I've never told this in an interview before, the toughest part of that whole thing for me was that when I walked away from that movie, I said to my agent, 'As long as I'm making another movie by the time that one comes out, I'll be fine.' And then the truth of the matter was I wasn't shooting Baby Driver by the time it came out. And that was the toughest part. Around the time that that movie came out, Baby Driver was still maybe happening, maybe not happening. It didn't really get the official green light for another four months afterwards. So that, to me, was the toughest moment of the whole thing."

The director also added that he never spoke to Peyton Reed about taking over on Ant-Man, although he said the "last communication" with him, presumably over email, was to ask the Ant-Man director to not use his storyboards. When asked if he ever peeked over while that airline passenger was watching Ant-Man, the director said he didn't, while adding that he will never say anything bad about the Marvel movie either, despite how tough it was to walk away from it, while he will never see Ant-Man, he did end up catching that movie's predecessor, Captain America: Civil War.

"And also, I'll never be pressed into kind of bad-mouthing it, because the truth of the matter is my friends are in it. Paul Rudd is a friend of mine and we're still very good friends. And in fact, I saw him in New York the other week and we had dinner and it was the first time we'd had a chance to properly sit down since that whole thing. And the one thing I'll say about that movie is I'm pleased that I got a writing credit on it, because it sort of makes up for having worked on the script for like eight years. Two is that I got my friend, Paul, a part in a major film. And I did say to Paul, he knows I haven't seen it, I said, 'You know, I haven't seen the movie, and I will never watch it. I did see you in Civil War, and you were the funniest bit.'"

Edgar Wright also stated that he has zero regrets about walking away from Ant-Man, although he does regret all the time that he and his co-writer Joe Cornish spent on the script. He also added that, instead of making this Marvel movie, he got to make a completely original movie instead that the wrote and directed. It will be interesting to see if Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, a completely original R-rated action-comedy, will actually be able to out-gross Ant-Man when it starts its theatrical run tomorrow.