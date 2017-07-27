Just days after Marvel confirmed that actress Michelle Pfeiffer is playing Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, an original Ant-Man star has been confirmed to return. Actress Judy Greer, who played Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) ex-wife Maggie Lang and mother of their daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson), is slated to return in Ant-Man 2. This news comes as production is about to get under way in Atlanta, with a number of original Ant-Man stars returning, alongside some new faces.

Deadline broke the news about the casting today, with Judy Greer joining returning stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), with others like T.I. (Dave), David Dastmalchian (Kurt) and Michael Pena (Luis) also expected to return. New cast members include Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo and Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, all characters who have a rich history within the Marvel Comics. With production beginning any day now, it isn't quite clear how many other characters need to be cast.

With Judy Greer now confirmed to return, it remains to be seen if Bobby Cannavale will also be back, since he portrayed Maggie's new husband, and Cassie's stepfather, Paxton, in the first Ant-Man movie. Fans are also waiting for confirmation on the return of Hawkeye, after a report surfaced that Jeremy Renner could not return to reprise his Brant character in Mission: Impossible 6 because of his obligations to Marvel for both Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel has yet to confirm if Hawkeye will return or not, but if he does, it could mean we may see another version of an epic scene from Captain America: Civil War.

Scott Lang was one of Captain America's final recruits for his superhero team in Captain America: Civil War, and during the massive airport fight scene, the miniaturized Ant-Man hitched a ride on the tip of one of Hawkeye's arrow's, before changing back to a full-sized human in mid-air. Given their teamwork in that movie, it's possible that Hawkeye may give Ant-Man a hand in this movie. This team-up may happen since we also know that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is no longer Captain America, having dropped his shield at the end of that movie and he is reportedly going full "Nomad," according to fans who saw the Infinity War footage at Comic-Con.

Peyton Reed is returning to direct Ant-Man 2 from a script by Paul Rudd, Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Barrer, based on the Marvel Comics. The studio has set a July 6, 2018 release date for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will go up against Lionsgate's The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Judy Greer can currently be seen on the big screen as the ape Cornelia in the action sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, along with the TV shows Archer and Casual. She also has a number of projects in various stages of production, including Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris, which is currently filming, Public Schooled, Pottersville, Measure of a Man, Where'd You Go, Bernadette? and Our Souls at Night.