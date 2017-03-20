Outside of having both Ant-Man and the Wasp in a sequel that is appropriately titled Ant-Man and the Wasp, there is probably one and only one character from the first Ant-Man movie that fans really want to see. Michael Pena as Luis was easily one of the best parts of that first movie. Up till now, it looked like a sure thing that he'd be back in Ant-Man 2, but it looks like that may not be as certain as we thought. Marvel hasn't called Michael Pena about reprising his role yet. And the movie is just a few months away from shooting.

The news comes courtesy of Collider, who recently chatted with Michael Pena about a couple of his upcoming projects, including Chips and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. When asked about his potential return in Ant-Man 2, the actor gave a somewhat surprising response. It turns out Marvel hasn't called him about it. At least not yet. Here is what he had to say.

"No, no, I haven't gotten the phone call yet. I don't know if I'm gonna get the phone call. Who knows?"

Ant-Man and the Wasp is supposed to start shooting in July, and with shooting that close, it seems like it may be a little less likely that Michael Pena will definitely be in the movie. At least not in a major capacity. He is a very in-demand actor and his schedule will probably fill up if Marvel doesn't lock him down. Granted, if it is a much smaller role he probably won't have to actually be on set all that long. It was reported last year by The Hollywood Reporter that Michael Pena would be returning in Ant-Man 2 and they are about as reliable as it comes as far as sources for this kind of information goes. Still, it is at the very least interesting that Marvel hasn't reached out yet.

Expectations were tempered for Ant-Man when it was released, given the semi-troubled production and director Edgar Wright's departure, but the movie was very well-liked by fans and critics. Fortunately for Marvel, that also translated to a pretty decent box office take of $519 million worldwide. That is on the lower end of things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that is still a solid number and was more than enough to give the sequel a green light. It is often the case with sequels, especially within the MCU, that the sequels outgross their predecessors. So Ant-Man and the Wasp is likely to do better than that $519 million number next year. But it will definitely bum some fans out if Luis isn't along for the ride next time around.

We'll have to see what ends up happening here, but it is hard to imagine that Michael Pena won't show up in the Ant-Man sequel in some capacity. Peyton Reed is returning to direct this time around with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas all confirmed to be reprising their respective roles. Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to hit theaters on July 6, 2018.