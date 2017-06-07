The cast for Ant-Man 2 has started to grow as the upcoming Marvel production adds its first new major cast member. Black Mirror star Hannah John-Kamen has officially joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp, in an unspecified role. Though, it has been noted that she is playing a "key role," which means she won't just have a bit part in the story.

The news comes courtesy of Variety, which is pretty much the next best thing to Marvel Studios making the announcement themselves. That said, the studio has not yet commented on the casting of Hannah John-Kamen, so no further details on her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp are available at the present time. But with production set to ramp up on the sequel next month, we should be hearing more about her part in the near future and, in all likelihood, more additions to the cast.

Unless you watch BBC's Black Mirror, you may not be overly familiar with Hannah John-Kamen by name, but her Hollywood stock has been on the rise in recent years. She is going to be starring in the Tomb Raider reboot alongside Alicia Vikander, as well as in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One. She also had a bit part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and a small part as Ornela on Game of Thrones. So, even though she isn't a big name, at least not yet, Ant-Man 2 is far from the first big project she has been associated with. That said, taking on anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly going to be good for one's career in Hollywood these days.

Hannah John-Kamen is joining a cast that already includes returning stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne (aka The Wasp) and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Michael Pena is also expected to return as Louise, a fan-favorite from the first Ant-Man, with Jeremy Renner putting in another appearance as Hawkete. Peyton Reed, who took over for director Edgar Wright on the first Ant-Man, is also returning to the director's chair for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is set for release on July 6, 2018. That makes it the first movie that Marvel will be releasing after Avengers: Infinity War. No pressure.

As for who Hannah John-Kamen is going to play? All we can do is speculate, but Ant-Man 2 needs a villain. So, if we assume she is playing the villain, it is possible she is going to play Monica Rappaccini, aka one of the leaders of A.I.M. The character, in the world of Marvel Comics, is a "supreme scientist" and inventor who heads up A.I.M., otherwise known as Advanced Idea Mechanics. The organization of villains has been a foe for Ant-Man in the comics and John-Karmen would seem to fit the part quite well. Plus, the part would make sense for the movie. That's just a guess, but bringing A.I.M. into the MCU would be pretty cool. Either way, Ant-Man 2 is starting to take shape.