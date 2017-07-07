Following the events of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4, when the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization became legitimized again, we'll finally see a S.H.I.E.L.D. presence on the movie side of the MCU again. Randall Park has signed on to star in the upcoming Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, portraying S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo from the Marvel comics. It isn't clear how large or small a role he will have, or if he will have any interactions with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) or Hope Van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

This report from The Tracking Board comes exactly one month after Black Mirror star Hannah John-Kamen signed on to star in this superhero sequel, although her role was not revealed quite yet. While Jimmy Woo may not be a household name for many Marvel Comics fans, his history goes back more than 60 years, first debuting in Yellow Claw #1 in October 1956. He went on to become a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, working with characters like Dum Dum Dugan from the Captain America comics. In more recent comics, Jimmy Woo was the leader of a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents code-named Agents of Atlas, where he once teamed up with Spider-Man in New York to take down a rebellious faction of the Atlas Foundation.

Given his long history in the comics, it remains to be see how this character will be portrayed in the movies. There hasn't been an official S.H.I.E.L.D. presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which exposed that Hydra had long been infiltrating the organization, along with numerous other areas of government. On the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the organization operated underground for Season 3, with the organization brought back out of the shadows. Since most of Thor: Ragnarok is said to take place in other-worldly reams like Asgard and Sakaar, with very little happening on Earth, it's possible that Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) could also address S.H.I.E.L.D.'s return, paving the way for Jimmy Woo to be featured in Ant-Man 2.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are returning as the two title characters, with Michael Douglas confirmed to return as Hank Pym. While Michael Pena revealed in an interview this spring that he hasn't gotten the call yet for Ant-Man 2, this new report claims that Michael Pena is expected to be back as Luis, adding that he may even have a new girlfriend in this follow-up. It has yet to be confirmed if other Ant-Man stars will return, such as T.I. and David Dastmalchian, who rounded out Scott and Luis' crew as Dave and Kurt, Judy Greer as Scott Lang's ex-wife Maggie Lang, Bobby Cannvale as her new beau Paxton and Abby Ryder Forston as Scott and Maggie's daughter, Cassie.

Peyton Reed is returning to direct Ant-Man 2, working from a script by Paul Rudd, Adam McKay, Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Barrer. The latter two writers served as production writers on the set of Ant-Man while production was under way, although they ultimately didn't receive screen credit for their work in the first movie. Ant-Man earned $180.2 million domestically and $519.3 million worldwide, from a $130 million budget. While those numbers are on the low side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film was well-received by fans and critics alike, leading to this sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, which starts filming this summer in Atlanta. Randall Park is perhaps best known for playing Louis Huang on ABC's hit sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, and for his role as Kim Jong-Un in the controversial comedy The Interview. He also recently had a supporting role in The House, and he will next be seen on the big screen in Dismissed, alongside Dylan Sprouse.