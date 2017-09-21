The Wasp is in full effect! Today, we have our first look at the full Wasp costume from Ant-Man 2. Evangeline Lilly has pulled on the mask, and is ready to fight crime as the long-awaited superhero makes her official debut in the MCU.

This latest look at Evangeline Lilly in costume on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp comes to us courtesy of Just Jared. Their spies have managed to get a good look at what is going on as production continues on the sequel in Atlanta. These images, which you can click through on the Twitter embed below, also give us our first look at Walton Goggins, who recently joined the cast as villain character Sonny Burch.

It has recently come to light that, while he may have been penning early drafts of the script, original Ant-Man movie collaborator Adam McKay has bailed. The scrip is now being credited to Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari and star Paul Rudd. But make no mistake, McKay, who almost took over as director once Edgar Wright left, still has some fingerprints showing on this follow-up. Last year he confirmed his involvement as he and Rudd set out to do the first drafts of the screenplay. McKay is no longer lingering around the set, not due to any ill will or bad blood with Marvel. He has his own project underway at the same time, directing Christian Bale in the Dick Cheney biopic.

Paul Rudd is not only returning as a credited screenwriter, he also resumes the title role of the Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Wasp. Also returning are Michael Peña and Academy Award winner Michael Douglas, who reprise their roles from the 2015 box office hit Ant-Man. Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip "T.I." Harris and David Dastmalchian will also be back in some capacity. New to the roster are Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne, as well as Sean Kleier, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins and Randall Park. As you can see, this is one hell of a line-up.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter in the ever-expanding saga Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Peyton Reed returns to direct, with Marvel big boss Kevin Feige back as producer alongside Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ant-Man and The Wasp will soar into theaters next summer, on July 6, 2018. While we await the first trailer, which is sure to drop before year's end, take a look at The Wasp and the scummy Sonny Burch.