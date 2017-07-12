D23 is just days away, and part of the exhibit will include an in-depth look at Marvel's impending slate, which counters the back half of Phase 4. One of those movies is the much-anticipated sequel to 2015's hit Ant-Man. And today, we have a look at one of the new costumes thanks to concept art from Andy Park.

Andy Park is already at D23, where he set up shop on the Disney exhibition floor. It was from here that he showed off new concept art from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Seen is Hope Van Dyne's new Wasp costume, which is different from what we saw at the end of Ant-Man, when it was revealed Evangeline Lilly's character will also be suiting up alongside Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. Andy Park says this about the art and being at D23.

"#D23 1st glimpse at Wasp #AntManandtheWasp I LOVED concept designing & painting her! I'm there Fri at MarvelStudios booth. Who's going?"

Andy Park calls this character Wasp, which is evident. But we could be looking at Hope's mother, Janet Van Dyne in costume. It is widely believed that Sharon Stone is playing this character in Ant-Man 2, but that has never bee confirmed. Ant-Man and the Wasp has been in pre-production since May, with Evangeline Lily being fitted for her new Wasp costume months ago, At the time she had this to say.

""Had a fitting for my #Wasp costume last week. Am I the only one getting excited????? #eee #antmanandthewasp #marvel @marvel""

Lily didn't go onto say any more, and she certainly didn't reveal any type of spoiler. An exact start date for Ant-Man and the Wasp has never been announced. But with both D23 and Comic-Con coming up, more about the Marvel sequel is expected to be revealed. Marvel has events planned all throughout the Disney convention, and the Comic-Con panel is the biggest event planned for San Diego this year, with the studio getting an unprecedented 90 minutes for their presentation.

While no actress has been announced for Hope Van Dyne just yet, it is confirmed that her husband Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas will be returning. The movie is set to shoot simultaneously with Avengers 4 in the back half of 2017, with both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily appearing in both movies. Jeremy Renner is also believed to be hopping between both projects as they shoot in Atlanta.

Paul Rudd and Adam McKay are contributing to the screenplay once again, working alongside Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who did uncredited polishes on the first movie. Marvel has Ant-Man and the Wasp set a July 6, 2018 release date. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will also return to the hot set. As no footage has been shot for Ant-Man 2, a teaser doesn't seem likely over the course of the next two weekends. But that doesn't mean we won't see Hope and Scott return in the rumored Infinity War footage that is suspected to drop between the two back-to-back conventions. Prepare yourself. We're going to get a whole lot of Marvel in the upcoming days ahead.