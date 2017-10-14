Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently filming in Atlanta and some new photos from the set feature Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in the new Ant-Man suit. The 48-year-old actor was spotted running, jumping, and yelling while in character on the set of the upcoming movie with a new updated costume. These are the first shots of Paul Rudd in the Ant-Man suit after several pictures of Evangeline Lilly suited up as the Wasp have been spotted for the last few months. Previously, we had seen Rudd's stunt double wearing the suit on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The newest pictures from the set come to us via JustJared and they feature the first head-to-toe shots of Paul Rudd in the full suit, minus the Ant-Man mask, which seems to be folded over his head. Rudd can be seen running in place and what appears to be yelling, though he is also making funny faces, which could be more for the cast and crew rather than ending up in the movie, but this is Ant-Man we're talking about, so the humor could very well remain in the final cut of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In other Ant-Man and the Wasp news, Michelle Pfeifer recently spoke about her difficulty reading the Ant-Man comic books in preparation for her role as Janet van Dyne. Janet van Dyne is the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and the wife of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and was briefly seen in a flashback scene in the first movie. While this isn't her first role in a movie based on comic books, the 59-year old actress admits that she doesn't particularly understand how the Ant-Man comic books work. Pfeiffer explains.

"I just started reading them, and I'm having a really hard time. There's so much information on a page, and it's not linear. When I'm skim-reading them it's difficult to know that this part comes after that and who is talking in what bubble."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Scott Lang trying to find a balance with his home life as a father and with is responsibilities as Ant-Man. Not much else clear at this point in terms of prominent plot points except for Michelle Pfeiffer showing up as Janet van Dyne, who will more than likely show up in flashback scenes to prepare Hope for her mission as the Wasp. Filming started back in August of this year and is expected to wrap at the end of November.

As mentioned before, the Ant-Man suit continues to evolve from the first time we saw it in Ant-Man. The new modern-looking suit seems to be more tailored to fit Scott Lang, which makes sense because the suit that he wore in the first movie was supposed to be the original suit worn by Hank Pyme when he was still doing missions as the original Ant-Man. While we wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp to hit theaters on July 6th, 2018, check out the new pictures from the set courtesy of JustJared's Twitter account below.