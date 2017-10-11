A giant hole the size of Lake Superior (over 300 miles long) has opened up in Antarctica, could this mean that the aliens are here prematurely? Scientists cannot explain why the mystery hole has appeared again after 40-years, but they have better technology to study it this time around. The spot was first observed in the same exact location in the 1970s, which was when the first satellites were launched that provided images of the sea ice cover from space. It reportedly looks like someone, or thing, simply punched a hole in the ice.

Areas of open water surrounded by ice are known by the Russian word "polynya," which is an area of open water surrounded by sea ice. It is now used as a geographical term for an area of unfrozen sea within the ice pack. They occur regularly in the Antarctic and Arctic, but typically in coastal regions. University of Toronto Mississauga professor Kent Moore told Motherboard that the hole is "quite remarkable," but scientists still can't figure out how or why that it has happened again. Professor Mojib Latif told Motherboard that the area is distinct layers. He explains.

"The Southern Ocean is strongly stratified. A very cold but relatively fresh water layer covers a much warmer and saltier water mass, thus acting as an insulating layer."

Certain conditions cause the warm water on the lower layers to reach the surface and melt the ice. Professor Mojib Latif went on to explain that it's basically like opening a pressure relief valve that releases heat during the winters. But still, the science community is baffled by what they're seeing. Could it be extraterrestrial activity?

Last week it was reported that a drunk man in Casper, Wyoming claimed that he was sent from the year 2048 back in time to warn us of an impending alien invasion that is supposed to happen next year. The drunken time traveler told police officers that the aliens filled his body with booze and that he needed to talk to the "president of the town" immediately to warn him of the alien invasion. As news of the giant hole in Antarctica has spread, it has prompted many to rethink the drunken time traveler's story, since he came to warn us a little earlier than he had planned.

Both scientists warned that it is too premature to point the finger at climate change at this time, but they both inferred that the polyana will have a wide impact on the world's oceans as the contrast between ocean temperature and atmosphere drive convection. If not global warning, it could very well be aliens that have punched a hole in the ice with their ships to hide deep in the ice shelf of Antarctica to plan their attack for next year. It isn't clear when the aliens are supposed to invade, but the drunken time traveler warns that it will be early next year. You can check out some more information about the giant mystery hole in Antarctica courtesy of Motherboard.