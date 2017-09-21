Anthony Michael Hall, a member of the 1980s Brat Pack, was convicted of assault after an altercation with his neighbor over a gate left ajar. You'd have thought after all of these years he'd be standing up to defend Larry Lester to keep from getting his buns taped, but sadly, that was not the case. Hall and his neighbor have gotten into some arguments in the past, but this was the first altercation that got physical, according to the neighbor.

AOL reports that the entire incident was caught on film via the gated community's security cameras and it features Anthony Michael Hall shoving his neighbor, apparently over a gate that was left open. The neighbor then fell and broke his wrist and also suffered a back injury as well. Hall's neighbor obtained a temporary restraining order against Hall after the incident, but did not seek a permanent injunction, according to court records. The neighbor alleges that he and the actor have had several run-ins in their gated community in the past.

Hall was charged back in November and was facing a felony battery charge because the incident caused bodily injury. Hall plead no contest and was charged with misdemeanor assault and sentenced to 3 years of informal probation, which is getting off incredibly lightly. In addition, Hall was also given 40 hours of community service, but not given any anger management classes by the court. If Hall had been charged with the felony, he could have faced up to 7 years in jail and 3 to 5 years of formal probation. This isn't the first time that Hall has been accused of being a bad neighbor. Back in 2011, the actor was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace when he went on a rampage and ripped out all of his neighbor's plants.

Anthony Michael Hall continues to act, but his best-known roles were back in the 1980s when he starred in 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, 1985's The Breakfast Club, 1984's Sixteen Candles, and 1985's Weird Science. Hall also went on to perform on Saturday Night Live for the 1985-1986 season at the age of 17 and is still the youngest cast member to have been on the popular show. Hall is also notable for playing a realistic geek in Sixteen Candles, which went on to influence a whole slew of 80s movies featuring geeks. It' still hard to top Farmer Ted though.

Anthony Michael Hall will serve his 3 years of probation and finish his 40 hours of community service in addition to paying some fines. All in all, the actor got off lucky, considering that his neighbor could have sued him for some big money and he also could have served some hefty jail time. Hopefully the altercation will end up as a teachable moment that provides Hall with the tools to become a fully functioning good neighbor in his condominium complex. Either that, or somebody needs to really close that damn gate.