Marvel wasted no time making sure that everyone was going to be talking about their San Diego Comic-Con presentation for the rest of the weekend. As usual, Marvel Studios invaded Hall H and brought a lot of surprises along with them. The first movie they decided to showcase was Ant-Man 2, which is officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp. Not only did they show off some initial footage (which sadly hasn't made it online yet), but they made some major casting announcements, including Michelle Pfeiffer as the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne.

Paul Rudd and Michael Pena kicked off the panel with a reportedly hilarious video that features them recapping the entire MCU. At the end of the video, it was revealed that they were actually telling all of this to Michelle Pfeiffer, who was revealed to be playing Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp. As one might expect, the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con went absolutely nuts. This also marks another actor crossing over from DC to Marvel. Granted, it's been years, but Pfeiffer did play Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns.

It has long been suspected that Janet Van Dyne is going to be in Ant-Man 2, but no actress had been confirmed. Though, Sharon Stone was rumored for a while. Considering that Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) was a huge part of the first movie and that she is taking up the mantle of the Wasp, it makes total sense. Also, since Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) have significant history in the Marvel universe as the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, this is not only welcome news, but important news at that. It brings another great actress to an important role in the MCU.

The reveals were far from over, though. They also revealed that Hannah John-Kamen is going to play Ghost, If you aren't familiar, Ghost is a character that started out as an Iron Man villain and was part of the Thunderbolts team at one point. Not much is known about Ghost's origin, but the character wears a strong battlesuit and is a skilled marksman, brilliant inventor, skilled hacker and has superb intellect. The other big reveal is that Laurence Fishburne is playing Dr. Bill Foster, aka Goliath or "Black Goliath." He is the second Giant-Man in Marvel Comics history and the fourth Goliath. It was also confirmed that Randall Park is playing Agent Jimmy Woo.

Director Peyton Reed is currently filming Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is scheduled to arrive on July 6, 2018, and will be the first movie after Avengers: Infinity War. One thing this movie has going for it is a truly amazing cast. Let's just hope it can deliver on the promise. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie, as well as all of the other happenings from the Marvel SDCC panel. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled.