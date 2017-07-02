With San Diego Comic-Con 2017 just a few weeks away, fans are waiting for the official schedule to be released, but there have already been some interesting rumors that have spread. The latest centers on Warner Bros.' Aquaman movie, and even though the movie is still in the midst of production, a new rumor claims that a trailer has been cut to show to the Comic-Con fans. Here's what an unidentified source who works for the trailer company TrailerPark, had to say.

"I work for trailerpark and I've seen the Aquaman teaser that WB is gonna show at SDCC. It was around 1min 30 secs long I don't know exactly sorry I wasn't on the team that cut the teaser. I only got to watch it once so I cant go into too much detail. It opens with some mellow piano music, showing Amnesty Bay with a voice over from Momoa. The music then turns cinematic, Zimmer style I would say. We get various shots of the characters, Mera, Murk etc etc. The teaser ended with a really really cool scene of Arthur standing on a rock type thing and activates his trident and creates a massive wave. Not using throaway becuase I don't really like working for TP tbh...."

These details appeared in a Reddit post over the weekend, although it has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. or anyone involved with Aquaman. It's certainly possible that the production could take a brief break to swing by San Diego Comic-Con, with director James Wan and Jason Momoa perhaps coming to surprise the fans. Still, we likely won't know for sure until the Warner Bros. panel is happening, since the studio often doesn't reveal what movies will be part of their annual Hall H panel.

Aquaman began shooting on May 1 in Australia, and there is also a fall shoot planned for Italy in September. While no official synopsis has been released at this time, director James Wan has teased there are some romantic adventure elements to the story, much like the 1980s classic Romancing the Stone, teasing the Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) don't quite get along when they are first introduced to each other. Jason Momoa himself has said that the film is essentially a "coming of age story," although we still don't have an official synopsis yet, but that may be released alongside this potential trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard lead a cast that also includes Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villain Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Bob Curry, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Ludi Lin as Murk. James Wan is directing from a script by Will Beall, based on a story created by James Wan and DC Films president Geogg Johns. Warner Bros. had originally set a July 27, 2018 release date, but that was later pushed to October 5, 2018 and again to its current home on December 21, 2018, where it doesn't currently have any competition, after Avatar 2 was pushed out of that date and into 2019. Hopefully we'll get some confirmation on whether or not there will be an Aquaman trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year.