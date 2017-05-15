Even though filming started two weeks ago in Australia, Warner Bros.' Aquaman is still filling out its cast, with newcomer Otis Dhanji recently coming aboard to play the young Arthur Curry. Today we have word that another important role has been filled, with Power Rangers star Ludi Lin joining as Murk. In the DC Comics, Murk was the leader of the Atlantis army known as the Men-of-War, who served as the underwater kingdom's first line of defense.

Deadline reports that this marks the first major role for Ludi Lin since Power Rangers debuted in March, which opened big with $40.3 million, but dropped off quickly, ending its domestic run with $84.8 million and $135.5 million worldwide, from a $100 million budget. It isn't clear if Ludi Lin has already started filming his role in this Aquaman movie yet, or how large his role in this superhero adventure may be. In the comics, Murk served Orm the Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson in this movie, and Aquaman himself, so we'll have to wait and see how his character will be portrayed.

In the DC Comics, Murk disobeyed Atlantean law and showed his loyalty to Orm the Ocean Master, who he believed to be the true leader of Atlantis. He convinced both Tula and Swatt to join him on a mission to free Orm from Belle Reve, but while they were gone, Atlantis was attacked by Scavenger and the Dead King. The character is relatively new in the pantheon of DC Comics characters, created by Geoff Johns and Paul Pelletier, making his debut in Aquaman Vol. 7 #17, which debuted in April 2013. Whether or not any of these stories will be used in the Aquaman movie remains to be seen.

Ludi Lin joins a cast that also includes Jason Momoa as the title character, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villain Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Bob Curry and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. It isn't known how many other characters have yet to be cast, as production continues, but director James Wan has previously confirmed that the DC Comics character Aqualad will not be a part of this movie. James Wan directs from a script by Will Beall, based on a story he devised with Geoff Johns.

After its Australia shoot this summer, we reported that Aquaman is also eyeing an Italy fall shoot. Warner Bros. recently pushed the Aquaman release date twice in the past few months, originally moving it from its July 27, 2018 date to October 5, 2018. It was then moved to its current home on December 21, 2018, where it doesn't currently have any competition, after Avatar 2 was pushed out of that date and into 2019. After appearing in a number of short films, Ludi Lin made his feature film debut with last year's Chinese blockbuster Monster Hunt, before appearing in an episode of Marco Polo and starring as Zack, the Black Ranger, in Lionsgate's Power Rangers.