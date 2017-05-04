Yesterday, director James Wan sent out a photo from the set of Aquaman during the first day of shooting in Australia, while Warner Bros. also unveiled the official logo for this superhero movie. The main cast has been set for quite some time, but today we have word that a young actor named Otis Dhanji has come aboard as young Arthur Curry, the boy who will eventually grow up to be Aquaman. It hasn't been confirmed if he has started filming yet, or how large his role may be, but more will likely be revealed as production continues.

It was discovered on IMDB Community Support that Otis Dhanji's reps submitted a request for the young actor to be listed on the Aquaman IMDB page as a 13-year-old Arthur Curry, and now he is on the movie's page, and has his own page, since it seems this will be his feature film debut. The IMDB request also reveals that the young Australian actor will be filming for six days, on May 10, 11, 12, 15 and 23, with his shoot wrapping on August 11. This listing also reveals that the Aquaman production will span from May 3 through September 29, but it isn't known if that will be only the Australia portion of the shoot, or the entire production.

We reported in December that this Aquaman movie is also eyeing a fall 2017 shoot in Italy, with production beginning sometime in September in the town of Erice, on the Italian island of Sicily. It seems likely that this shoot may happen in early September, with this location serving as the last leg of the production, but that hasn't been confirmed. Still, with a lengthy five-month shoot ahead, more about about this superhero adventure is sure to surface. While the studio has unveiled the official logo, we haven't gotten an official look at stars such as Jason Momoa or Amber Heard on set quite yet, but that may change soon.

Jason Momoa leads the cast as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, alongside Amber Heard as Mera. The cast also includes Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm the Ocean Master, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Temeura Morrison as Bob Curry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villain Black Manta and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. James Wan directs from a screenplay by Will Beall, based on a story created by James Wan and DC Films president Geoff Johns. With production just getting under way, it's possible that even more cast members will be announced soon, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Warner Bros. recently handed out a new Aquaman release date, pushing it farther into 2018. While the movie was originally slated to debut on July 27, 2018, it was later pushed to October 5, 2018 and now to December 21, 2018. This superhero adventure would have had to square off against James Cameron's Avatar 2, but that was recently pushed into an unspecified date in 2019, and as of now, Aquaman has that date all to itself. Unless it is shifted into 2019, it will arrive between the animated Spider-Man movie and Mortal Engines on December 14, 2018, and Mary Poppins Returns and Bohemian Rhapsody on Christmas Day.